Samaita to facilitate artists’ workshop

Mutare businessman-cum musician Brian “Mwana Mutare” Samaita is among a group of music experts selected to facilitate an arts workshop being convened by the Artists for Community Development Trust in Mutare on Saturday.

The one-day workshop will be held at Sakubva Beit Hall.

By Staff Reporter

Artists for Community Development Trust (ACDT) is an organisation which, apart from using music and arts as a vehicle for information dissemination, is committed to building the capacity of artists so that they operate professionally while running viable music and arts projects.

Samaita, who is riding high following the release of his latest album Kumaziva Ndadzoka, joins Diamond FM station manager Lyander Kandiyero, veteran musician Peter Muparutsa, Mutare Polytechnic music lecturer Hapson Mangezi, Mutare Teachers’ College and Marymount Teachers’ College music lecturers as facilitators at the workshop which is targeting musicians and producers.

“The workshop is similar to the one we recently held successfully on December 21 last year at Courtauld Theatre which targeted the Christian Community,” said ACDT chairperson Tonderai Madziwana.

“Artists will be advised on how to stay relevant in the music industry and how to engage government, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders in music production.”

Running under the theme, Towards Professionalism and Sustainability of the Arts, the workshop will dwell on, among other issues: elements to consider when writing a song, areas to polish when doing vocal practice sessions as well as aspects to consider when choosing a recording studio or producer.

Issues to do with blending vocals and instruments as well as radio expectations and contributions by artists towards radio programming will also be deliberated on during the workshop.

Samaita paid tribute to the organisers, saying he appreciated the recognition he was getting from Mutare.

“I really appreciate what ACDT and other stakeholders are doing towards the development of arts in Mutare. My incorporation among the facilitators shows that I am doing a sterling job for the music industry and I will support such initiatives,” he said.

Madziwana said the workshop was organised with the blessings of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.