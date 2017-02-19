Motherhood hasn’t changed me: Thandy

Ethno-soul diva Thandeka Patricia Dhlana aka Thandy says she is ready to bounce back into the limelight after a short hiatus as a result of a pregnancy.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

In an interview with The Standard Style, Thandy opened up about how she was making a few changes in her life as a result of the baby, but she maintained that she would be back to doing music in two months’ time.

“I have got certain limitations in life, hence the need to be responsible and care for my son,” she said.

“I will be back on stage sometime in April. Motherhood has not changed me despite the added responsibilities of being a mother and a wife.”

The proud mother of a baby boy detailed her experiences of motherhood so far and how it had transformed her general approach to life.

“Being a mother is a blessing. Motherhood is exciting and it’s also a life-changing experience. It’s treating me great. It’s not about ‘me’ anymore because I have got moments when I feel lost and frustrated, but when my baby smiles, all that changes,” she said.

During her sabbatical from music, Thandy has been pursuing creative designing and baking.

“Besides music, I am currently designing traditional jewellery, which a lot of people like and it has attracted a lot of people. I am also learning how to bake wedding cakes,” she said.

The mention of Thandy’s name evokes fond feelings among Zimbabweans interested in the local music industry.

She has proven beyond reasonable doubt to be one of the few leading female singers in Bulawayo and beyond, exhibiting exceptional music prowess locally as well as distinguishing herself with her unique versatility that saw her excelling during the early stages of her career.