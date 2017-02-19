My People,

I would like to officially inform you that my world- famous rallies are back and that you should prepare for some after-shocks that will reverberate as a result of the earthquakes that I will cause.

letter to my people BY DOCTOR STOP IT

There is no way that I will allow people like Dhakisi to regroup as if they own this country like we do.

He is busy being glorified by journalists because of a promising good agricultural season which he has hijacked because of his discredited command agriculture.

You should see him behaving like a peacock standing next to tall and luscious green mealies.

Complete with a smirk on his face, you would think that Ngwena was responsible for causing the rains to fall.

Manje ndakamumaka like Kaukonde [I have issues with him just like I have with Kaukonde].

Little does Dhakisi know that his little project received regular knocks of sabotage from my strategically positioned boys and girls planted all over the system.

Like, rather than buying critical chemicals for fertiliser, I felt it was more important for me to externalise more than $1 million via a ring instead of wasting it on useless fertilisers which would benefit Ngwena.

But be that as it may my children, I am back and you need to watch this space. Last time I addressed a rally, I indicated how many women a certain presidential aspirant had “bedded”.

Some of you made unhelpful comments such as that I was using “Avenues language”.

Others went as far as to suggest that if I was going to reveal how many women had been had by Dhakisi, it was also fair that I should also reveal my background so that people could decide for themselves.

Can you imagine the lack of respect! I am very convinced that people making such unpatriotic suggestions had been sent by Joice and Morgan.

There is no way anybody could make such unrevolutionary statements.

Anyway, back to my rallies. I was rather shocked to see that I was introduced by very junior people at my rally in Buhera. I am used to having my traditional praise singer, Mboko, introducing me to my multitudes. So wherever you are Mboko, can you please report for duty and do your job, I miss those praises.

Of revolutionary leaders

This country is surely set for greater things. I know others will say the revolutionary icon can no longer handle a small shovel just to plant a tree. Comrades, that is how iconic revolutionaries behave. They give the enemy the impression that they are now incapacitated.

To show that they are on the path of leading this country towards harnessing the benefits of ICTs, the iconic revolutionary then opens an internet café in Masvingo in the clearest indication that our future is bright.

If you add the internet café and the mega deals signed with Russia, China, Japan and the Dangote deals, then you begin to see that we have a tried and tested leadership. Comparisons that Zuma and Uhuru Kenyatta are opening factories which are creating many jobs for their countries are clearly misplaced and designed to destabilise the party ahead of its watershed elections in which the wisest president will be re-elected to lead his country until he is one year shy of 100.

Please let us not use unproductive terms like the “oldest president”.

We then move to another revolutionary, Dhakisi. This one opens workshops and conferences around the country. The effort that he puts in there, you would think he is going to bring some investment into the country. Now he has taken to posing for snaps with very tall, thin maize stalks crying loudly for fertiliser which is not adequate for the command agriculture.

He should, in fact, be posing for ducks or his favourite subject, coffee mugs written, “I’m the Boss”. We could turn his coffee mug into a tourist attraction then place it on some underutilised farm.

Our list of revolutionaries who are set to take us to the promised land also include Lachicks Mboko.

We have reached a stage in which we now have adequate chicken meat on the African continent thanks to the chicks that Mboko has been dolling out. I am told soon, we will have satisfied the world protein requirements from chicken thanks to Mboko.

Let us not waste time on unhelpful facts that the chicks are sourced from some white man. Of course rumours that he donates because he fears to be dispossessed of a major asset are totally untrue.

I suspect Moregirls could be behind those rumours. Reports that the chicks have been dying in large numbers are totally untrue. Mboko chicks don’t just die unless if they have been poisoned by jealous MDC-T activists.

When he is not donating chicks, Mboko can also be seen commissioning washing machines at hospitals and opening orphanages. That should produce millions of jobs.

What revolutionary leadership! Soon we will see the commissioning of mortuaries and prisons by one or two revolutionaries.

Then finally ME

Rather than push for self-sustenance, I will continue to donate rice, maize, juice, shoes and cooking oil. As a tribute to our dead manufacturing industry, I donate bales of second-hand clothes.

Let’s not split hairs by suggesting bales are illegal contraband in this country please.

Munhuwese kuna Amai!

Umasalu wezwelonke!

The First Shopper!

Dr Amai Stopit! PhD (Fake)

Feedback: Doctorstopit@gmail.com