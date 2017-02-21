Gonora still stuck in the streets

Wiping off sweat from his forehead with the back of his palm, Daniel Gonora prepares to start playing the next song in front of an enthralled crowd which surrounds him in the scorching sun along Speke Street in Harare.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

For those who frequent Harare central business district during the day on weekdays, Gonora is no stranger and his rhythm guitar-strumming prowess has won the hearts of many over the years.

The visually-impaired multi-instrumentalist and lead vocalist is part of many performers who occupy free spaces in the CBD to showcase their talents and get money from impressed onlookers.

Despite taking his set to the streets a couple of years ago, Gonora — who plays with his son as the drummer — is yet to accomplish his mission of acquiring equipment so he can perform at esteemed concerts like other artistes.

“What influenced me to play in the streets is the hope that maybe I would get someone to sponsor our art,” Gonora said.

“People should not think we are destined to play on the streets forever because coming to the streets is so we can get someone to help us progress to the next level and when that happens, we will be going for shows.”

However, since 2010 no lucrative deal has surfaced and although what he gets is sufficient to feed his family, it has proven not enough to make the pipe dream a reality.

“If we get the instruments, we won’t play on the streets because there are no real benefits here apart from the paltry hand-to-mouth funds we get to feed the family, which does not get us far,” he said.

“We once had the opportunities to play at established venues but perhaps because we play just one guitar, promoters seem reluctant to seek our services.”

He said he had roped in two band members who can play different guitars.

The incessant rains have also brought misery for the former Jairos Jiri band member in the past few months as he struggles to perform in the open even though his next meal depends on it.

“That kind of weather is very unfriendly to us because we have no other way to sustain our lives except for performing in the streets,” he said.

“As I have said, we perform for a paltry amount then it starts raining for a couple of days and that will leave us in real problems.”

Last year Gonora received a set of drums from a local music promoter but they are fast wearing out as a result of continuous use and exposure to the open-air environment.

The same promoter, Devine Assignments also gave him a slot on their “Jam Sessions” programmes where he dazzled revellers, but that opportunity seems to have vanished.

Armed with four albums including the latest one titled Shoko Harivhikwi, which he released last year in June, Gonora plans are to take his artistry to a professional level.

With the help of his two sons and a nephew, Gonora has stayed resilient in his trade over the years, with the youngest of his sons, Isaac, often hogging the limelight for his drumming wizardry.