No suprises in store at the Oscars

TODAY marks Hollywood’s biggest night as the Oscars will take centre stage and reward top gongs for selected films in different categories of film production and acting performances from 2016.

movies with Tatira Zwinoira

The awards are a yearly event presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States.

So far, a number of film awards have been building up to this moment, shaping up hot favourites to win Oscar gold.

At the Oscars, there are six top categories out of the 24 different categories. These are Best Picture, which is the top award, as well as Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress and the Best Supporting Actress categories.

Under Best Picture, this year there are a total of nine nominations as opposed to last year’s eight.

These are for the films — Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Leading up to the awards, one film is poised to win the Best Picture gong and that is La La Land after securing both Golden Globe and Bafta wins. La La Land is a musical that heavily promotes Hollywood throughout the movie as the plot centres around people trying to break into Hollywood while dealing with a potential romance.

The balance in between the two main stories, dramatisation of the actors and directing of the film effectively brought together a plot that went above and beyond traditional musicals. Critics have since praised the film’s screenplay, direction, performances, musical score and musical numbers.

There is no question that the Best Director gong will go to La La Land director Damien Chazelle as this is the one category where he has scooped similar awards in most of the other film awards, including Golden Globe and the Baftas.

Chazelle’s strength has always been his ability to bring out the more quirky side of his actors and use that to drive a film’s plot forward. La La Land was no exception in that he got the actors to drive the story, which is the best and only way to do a film.

Other directors nominated in this category include Denis Villeneuve for Arrival, Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

In the Best Actor category, after securing the Golden Globe and Bafta wins, actor Casey Affleck is all but expected to win for his role in Manchester by the Sea. In the film, he plays Lee Chandler a convincing brooding, irritable loner who works as a handyman for a Boston apartment suddenly thrust into assuming a father-figure role to his 16-year-old nephew, which leads him to face his own demons.

Affleck has always had strength in playing real-life ordinary characters that he has channelled quite well in all his roles. He has the ability to act centres on the actor or actress’s performance and making the character relatable to real life issues, as seen in the film.

Other nominees in this category include Andrew Garfield for playing the true life story of Desmond T Doss in Hacksaw Ridge, Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder in La La Land, Viggo Mortensen as Ben Cash in Captain Fantastic and Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington as Troy Maxson in Fences.

For the Best Actress category, though somewhat unpredictable, both Golden Globe and Bafta award wins for actress Emma Stone as Mia Dolan in La La Land has made her a hot favourite. In the film, she plays an aspiring actress who has to choose between fame and love.

The only strength for her in this role was showing the conflicting struggle she was facing within herself, which she played convincingly well. However, as I said in one of my previous reviews, the role seemed to be the same as other characters she has played in recent films.

What will be in her favour is that the category has made some controversial picks in the past as the awards have sometimes gone to actresses who were otherwise not favoured to win.

Stone’s competitors in this category include her biggest threat Isabelle Huppert for her role as Michèle Leblanc in Elle, as well as Ruth Negga for playing Mildred Loving in Loving and Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie.

Lastly, 20-time nominated and three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep has also been nominated for playing Florence Foster Jenkins in a film of the same name.

United States president Donald Trump is on record for calling Streep an overrated actress.

In the most unpredictable category — Best Supporting Actor — there is yet no clear favourite for this award.

At the Golden Globe awards, the Best Supporting Actor award went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson for his role as Ray Marcus in Nocturnal Animals while the Bafta award went to Dev Patel for playing the true life story of Saroo Brierley in the film Lion. Meanwhile, at the Screen Actors Guild awards, Mahershala Ali won the award for his role as Juan in Moonlight.

Since Johnson is not nominated in the Best Supporting Actor Oscars category for his turn in Nocturnal Animals, the category is a dead heat between Patel and Ali.

But, between the two, Ali seems to have a slight edge over Patel as he delivered a real masterful performance that managed to support the film’s main character. In playing a supporting role, one has to support the main character’s goals while also helping drive a film’s plot forward without ever overshadowing them, which Ali did very well.

For Patel, his role is only supporting despite playing the lead character due to younger actor Sunny Pawar playing his younger self for nearly half of the film. But, Patel does deliver a powerful performance akin to his turn in the 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Beside Ali and Patel, other nominees for the award include Jeff Bridges as Marcus Hamilton in Hell or High Water, Lucas Hedges as Patrick Chandler in Manchester by the Sea and Michael Shannon as Detective Bobby Andes in Nocturnal Animals.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Viola Davis for her role as Rose Maxson in the film Fences has all but guaranteed herself a win as she has scooped the Golden Globe, Baftas and many other numerous film awards.

Today, Davis is considered the top black actress in Hollywood who many feel should have been given an Oscars nomination in the Best Actress category. But due to the controversial pickings in that category, producers of Fences decided to submit her name in the Best Supporting Category, even though she played a leading role.

Davis gave a blowout performance on playing a mother trying to micro manage her broken family in the film Fences.

Her strength has always been her ability to channel raw emotions in her many performances with her role in Fences proving to be yet another finely delivered Davis performance.

Others nominated include Naomie Harris as Paula in Moonlight, Nicole Kidman as Sue Brierley in Lion, Octavia Spencer as Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures and Michelle Williams as Randi in Manchester by the Sea.

Though some wins at today’s Oscars have all been seemingly set in stone, surprises may still come at the awards.