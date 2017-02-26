Songani frozen out in Denmark

FORGOTTEN Zimbabwean international, Silas Songani could be forced to leave top-flight Danish side, Sønderjyske after the club confirmed last week that they were willing to listen to offers for the former Harare City talisman.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 27-year-old skillful forward, who joined Sønderjyske from Harare City in 2014, having been named the second best player in the domestic premiership the previous season, has barely featured for his parent club since returning from a loan spell at lower tier side FC Sydvest in January.

Sønderjyske’s sporting director Jørgen Haysen told the Danish media last week that they had already informed Songani that he was not part of his plans at the start of the current season.

Haysen further disclosed that Songani, who has two years remaining on his current contract, was also desperate to leave in search of regular game time.

“The current position in relation to Songani is that we had hoped that we could find a solution during the transfer window, but it was not possible. Fortunately, there are still some countries where the transfer window is open — for instance in Scandinavia.

“It’s a frustrating situation for both us [Sønderjyske] and Silas. He will and must of course want to be out there and play some football, and that’s what we also want to happen as quickly as possible. If there’s no solution, we will have no choice but to keep him until summer,” Haysen told a Danish publication Tipsbladet.dk.

Songani, who has played 51 Danish Superliga games for Sønderjyske, scoring seven goals in the process, has been virtually frozen out from the squad, being restricted to just two substitute appearances.

Sønderjyske, who host second-placed Brøndby tonight, currently sit on sixth position on the Danish Superliga log standings with 30 points, 24 points behind the long leaders København.

Songani made a dream start to his professional career in Denmark with his blistering pace and skills, earning him rave reviews.

At one time Haysen conceded he could have lost Songani to either the French Ligue 1 or the German Bundesliga and with interest in the Zimbabwean forward growing with his each outing, Sønderjyske rewarded him with a four-year contract extension in 2014.

However, after a solid opening two seasons, Songani’s fortunes took a nasty turn at the start of the 2015-2016 season as he failed to stake a regular place in the side after falling out of favour with the club’s new coach Claus Nørgaard.

Used predominantly as a substitute, Songani started just two matches as Sønderjyske secured a place in this season’s Europa League playoffs after securing a top three finish.

His failure to stake a regular place at his club last season was one of the reasons Songani was continuously overlooked by outgoing Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa.