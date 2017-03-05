Chicken Inn, Power Dynamos share spoils

CHICKEN INN . . . . . . (1) 1

POWER DYNAMOS . . . . . (0) 1

CHICKEN INN head coach, Rahman Gumbo says he is happy with the progress of his side’s preparations for the 2017 Premier Soccer League season despite being held by Zambian giants Power Dynamos in a friendly match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Chicken Inn played Power Dynamos without key regular defenders Teenage Hadebe, Passmore Bernard and Devine Lunga due to injuries, allowing Gumbo to test the depth of his squad against a good Zambian side.

Thabani Moyo scored for Chicken Inn in the 10th minute, with Power Dynamos equalising through a penalty by Kelvin Kampamba two minutes after the break.

Power Dynamos finished the match with 10 men after substitute Alex Ngoda saw red in the 67th minute for a crude tackle on Obadiah Tarumbwa.

In the end, Gumbo was impressed with the performance of his boys ahead of the start of the new season.

“We are working on our physical and mental fitness and I am quite happy with the progress so far. I played with a new-look defence with three of my regular defender nursing injuries and it shows that we have got depth. I am happy with what I have and the new guys fitted well into the system,” Gumbo said.

Striker Kudakwashe Gurure, signed from Mutare City Rovers, was not part of the team as he had travelled home to Mutare.

Visiting Power Dynamos’ coach Daniel Kabwe, whose side travelled with Zambian national team players Hichani Himondi, Benson Sakala and Billy Mutale for the six-day training camp in Bulawayo, was also happy with his team’s perfomance.

“It was fantastic and it was a difficult game and the turf is very thick. We are trying to consolidate our team and this training camp will give us good mileage,” Kabwe said.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos is set to play Bulawayo giants Highlanders in another friendly match today at Luveve Stadium.

Teams:

Chicken Inn: P Zendera (E Chipezeze), P Madhazi, B Nyahunnzvi, M Jackson, G Goddard, T Goredema, C Matawu (T Kadyaridzire 73’), G Majika (C Samakweri 68’), T Kutinyu (I Lawe 68’), I Mucehenka, T Moyo (O Tarumbwa 54’)

Power Dynamos: A Chibwe, G Simwala, L Chungu (M Sakala 70’), B Mutale, H Himondi, B Sakala, H Tembo (K Mudenda 39’), G Ngwenya, J Ndhlovu (A Ngonda 60’, red card 67’), M Phiri, K Kampamba (L Lungu 60’)