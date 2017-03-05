Zim gets parastatals reform boost

Zimbabwe has received a $4 million grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) meant to support the reform programme for state enterprises.

BY NDAMU SANDU

The grant agreement on the institutional support for state enterprise reform and delivery project was signed on Tuesday by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and Tonia Kandiero, AfDB’s director general (Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office).

The project was approved by the AfDB’s board on January 24 and aims to build capacity with a view to strengthening the result-based management system within government and improve efficiency of the state enterprises and parastatals, the bank said.

Kandiero said Zimbabwe was committed to sound corporate governance and efforts to revive the country’s economy through improved service delivery, with special focus on integrated results management.

State-owned enterprises were a source of employment and contributed about 40% to the gross domestic product, she said.

“No profound change can take place in our member countries including Zimbabwe, in the absence of effective institutions with good corporate structure, accountability, culture and mechanisms to track performance,” Kandiero said at the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

“State-owned enterprises are key to delivering services and enabling citizens and private capital to realise their potential.”

Chinamasa said the parastatals reform project was in sync with the economic blueprint, the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation under the public administration, governance and performance management sub-cluster.

“It also dovetails with the objective of the country’s Interim Poverty Reduction Strategy (I-PRSP) for 2016-2018, Pillar VII aimed at strengthening governance and institutional capacity for effective service delivery and combatting corruption,” Chinamasa said.

He said the project would assist government to implement reforms on public sector financial management and governance reforms in state-owned enterprises.

“The project will contribute to enhanced transparency and accountability through fostering good governance, efficiency and enforcing best practices,” Chinamasa said.

Parastatals and state-owned enterprises have been the breeding ground for corruption, with executives receiving mega salaries while service delivery is almost non-existent.

In his 2017 national budget, Chinamasa said the Office of the President and Cabinet was coordinating work towards the development of a consistent remuneration framework for boards and executive management at state enterprises, local authorities, and other public entities that make a call on the fiscus.

He said the current remuneration practices, inclusive of salaries, allowances and other perks, bore no relationship to performance across the different entities.

Chinamasa announced a freeze on review of all remuneration and benefits with effect from January 1 2017, pending finalisation of the new Public Sector Remuneration Framework.