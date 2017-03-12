The role of consumer behaviour in marketing

Marketing is so much more than creating a catchy phrase or a jingle people will sing for days. Understanding consumer behaviour is a vital aspect of marketing. Consumer behaviour is the study of how people make decisions about what they buy, want, need, or act in regards to a product, service, or company. It is critical to understand consumer behaviour to know how potential customers will respond to a new product or service. It also helps companies identify opportunities that are not currently met.

beyond inception with TIRIVASHE MUNDONDO

A recent example of a change in consumer behaviour is the eating habits of consumers that dramatically increased the demand for gluten-free (GF) products. The companies that monitored the change in eating patterns of consumers created GF products to fill a void in the marketplace. However, many companies did not monitor consumer behaviour and were left behind in releasing GF products. Understanding consumer behaviour allowed the pro-active companies to increase their market share by anticipating the shift in consumer wants.

One “official” definition of consumer behaviour is “the study of individuals, groups, or organisations and the processes they use to select, secure, use, and dispose of products, services, experiences, or ideas to satisfy needs and the impacts that these processes have on the consumer and society.” Although it is not necessary to memorise this definition, it brings up some useful points:

Behaviour occurs either for the individual, or in the context of a group (e.g, friends influence what kind of clothes a person wears) or an organisation (people on the job make decisions as to which products the firm should use).

Consumer behaviour involves the use and disposal of products as well as the study of how they are purchased.

Product use is often of great interest to the marketer, because this may influence how a product is best positioned, or how we can encourage increased consumption. Since many environmental problems result from product disposal (e.g, motor oil being sent into sewage systems to save the recycling fee, or garbage piling up at landfills), this is also an area of interest.

Consumer behaviour involves services and ideas as well as tangible products.

The impact of consumer behaviour on society is also of relevance. For example, aggressive marketing of high fat foods, or aggressive marketing of easy credit, may have serious repercussions for the national health and economy.

The three factors

To fully understand how consumer behaviour affects marketing, it’s vital to understand the three factors that affect consumer behaviour: psychological, personal, and social.

Psychological factors

In daily life, consumers are being affected by many issues that are unique to their thought process. Psychological factors can include perception of a need or situation, the person’s ability to learn or understand information, and an individual’s attitude. Each person will respond to a marketing message based on their perceptions and attitudes. Therefore, marketers must take these psychological factors into account when creating campaigns, ensuring that their campaign will appeal to their target audience.

Personal factors

Personal factors are characteristics that are specific to a person and may not relate to other people within the same group. These characteristics may include how a person makes decisions, their unique habits, interests, and opinions. When considering personal factors, decisions are also influenced by age, gender, background, culture, and other personal issues.

For example, an older person will likely exhibit different consumer behaviours than a younger person, meaning they will choose products differently and spend their money on items that may not interest a younger generation.

Social factors

The third factor that has a significant impact on consumer behaviour is social characteristics. Social influencers are quite diverse and can include a person’s family, social interaction, work or school communities, or any group of people a person affiliates with. It can also include a person’s social class, which involves income, living conditions, and education level. The social factors are very diverse and can be difficult to analyse when developing marketing plans.

However, it is critical to consider the social factors in consumer behaviour, as they greatly influence how people respond to marketing messages and make purchasing decisions. For example, how using a famous spokesperson can influence buyers.

Consumer behaviour models

Through research and observation, several models have been developed that help further explain why consumers make decisions, including the black box, personal variables and complex models.

The black-box model is based on external stimulus-response, meaning something triggers the consumer to make buying decisions that are influenced by many factors, including marketing messages, sampling, product availability, promotions, and price.

When influenced by the personal-variable model, consumers make decisions based on internal factors. These internal factors may include personal opinions, belief systems, values, traditions, goals, or any other internal motivator.

It is imperative that any active brand that’s consumer-facing should invest in studding and monitoring of consumer behaviour, In the next segment, we will cover consumer behaviour study methods.

Tirivashe Mundondo is an author and brand strategist. He is passionate about innovative marketing techniques and creative solutions. Email: tirivashe@thebrandguy.co.zw Website: www.thebrandguy.co.zw