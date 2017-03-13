Dealing with the mind in the Christian faith

THE mind is a powerful tool. Throughout the ages, man has effectively used this powerful gift from God to conceive ideas that have birthed great inventions and solutions to many of the world’s problems.

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

God gave you a mind so you could think. The Charismatic Movement, particularly in Africa, has been accused of reducing Christians into some kind of wooden automatons led by the spirit — this being the equivalent of suspending application of their minds. (But this is not what being led by the spirit is about, is it?) God still expects us to use our minds. Failure to apply the mind has seen many believers taken in by all sorts of senseless trickery under the guise of moves of God.

A key strategy in contending for faith to deal with your mind, which is a battlefield in which spiritual battles are waged, won or lost. How then do you deal with the mind? Romans 12:2, “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God.”

God expects us to renew our mind, not to suspend it. If you don’t apply your mind, you could never understand the scriptures, to begin with. While the scriptures are inspired writings, they are not contrary to reason.

God created you with the potential to become anything and the man or woman you are today has been shaped by the thoughts that you have allowed to dominate your mind. Proverbs 23:7, “As a man thinketh, so is he.”

Indeed, you’re the sum total of your thought processes. If you want to effect a change in your life, therefore, the move must start in the mind. Change the way you think.

The mind, however, has an unlimited capacity to conceive evil and destruction. The scars that litter the conscience of the world, such as the holocaust, were birthed in the mind of man. Every sin that man can commit is born in the mind as he entertains thoughts and imaginations designed to lead him astray. James 1:14-15, “But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death.”

Here James is describing processes that run in the mind like clockwork if the soul is not brought under the influence of the regenerated human spirit. In light of this revelation, it becomes important to guard your mind, to filter the thoughts you entertain.

While the mind has a tendency to wander off, the scriptures are particular with regards to the kind of thoughts that we must accept and the nature of the things upon which our minds must dwell. Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

This comes just after Paul had told the believers at Philippi that when they pray — rather than worry and fret — they will be filled with the peace of God. He then lists the characteristics of the things that believers are to think about — the true, the honest, the just, the pure, the lovely and those of good report — if they were to enjoy peace of mind.

Consider yourself for a moment. What kind of thoughts do you allow to run through your mind? Are they good thoughts, or they’re filled with negativity? Whatever the case may be, this will determine the direction in which your life flows. Guard your thoughts. Guard your mind.

Your thoughts will determine your vision. Vision is important. It’s essential. When you pray, do you have a vision towards which you’re gravitating? You must see pictures. You must see that thing you’re praying for. Yes, it’s there in your spirit, but your mind also needs to grab hold of it. Let’s look at the example of Abraham for a moment. Genesis 13:14-15, “And the Lord said unto Abram, after that Lot was separated from him, lift up now thine eyes, and look from the place where thou art northward, and southward, and eastward, and westward: For all the land which thou seest, to thee will I give it, and to thy seed for ever.”

God was teaching Abraham to see. Sometimes you need to allow the Holy Spirit to start teaching you to see in the spirit. This is how visions in the spirit are birthed. When you pray, what else do you see besides the walls in the room, or the darkness that surrounds you when you close your eyes? See that thing you’re praying for.

It is time you started aligning your soul with your spirit. Still your mind, guard your thoughts, as you pray. Let there be a connection between your spirit and your mind.

