‘Ammara Brown is irresistible’

Afro pop singer Ammara Brown has been forced to suspend the release of her debut album owing to her rising fame.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

The year is fast approaching its second quarter and still the songstress’ fans will have to wait a little longer following revelations that she is not a releasing an album anytime soon.

She had promised to release the album in the first quarter of 2017 but all “Ammartians”, as Ammara’s fans are known, have to show their undying love for her through collaborations that she is doing with other artists.

“Every time my brand expands, so the goal posts for the album release change. The fan base is no longer Zimbabwean, so I have to cater for the international market,” Ammara told The Standard Style last week.

The mother of one said her followers should not expect the project anytime soon, but rather brace for more hit singles.

“I only get to debut once after all and as with all things, I’d like to do it right. Ammartians can expect a new single soon,” she said.

Titled Ammartia, the album is expected to carry 15 songs produced by an array of producers, including Simba Tagz, Jusa Dementor, Oskid, Simba Moyo, Yagi Dojo, Reverb7, Roki, Mobi Dixon (South Africa) and Mr Kamera.

Daughter to the late music guru, Andy, Ammara rose to fame in shooting star fashion with last year’s collaborations, including Mukoko and Bhachura topping local charts.

In the last quarter of 2016, she collaborated with her sister Chengeto in Wachu Want, which has reportedly broken into the Zambian Top 10 radio charts and struck an incredible number 3 on Trace Africa’s Smash Hit segment.

“I realised that I’m like a unicorn in a stable of horses. By embracing my similarities and differences as an artist, I’ve earned my stripes with not just my peers but amateurs and veterans alike,” she said.

Her music, which has earned her a couple of awards are testimony that she is one of the greatest achieving female musicians in recent history and that has made her irresistible for other musicians seeking partnership on their songs.

On foreign turf not so long ago she worked alongside Zinhle Ngidi and Sizwe Ngubane to produce Owami while a song with South African house sensation MiCasa and rapper Tehn Diamond is set for release later this year.

It is uncertain whether her assertion explains the delay but given a busy schedule and a preceding high bar she has set, it should be an uphill task for her to try and surpass her past achievements.

However, faced with critics and a section of music fans asking for more, she can put an end to it all while proving her mettle in one breath through releasing an album.

Interestingly, in the past month she has delivered impressive shows across the country while on tour to promote Tehn Diamond’s first album.

A large section of local music followers cannot get enough of striking Ammara, on stage and off it, yet she believes that her impressive feats are merely the beginning.

“I’m still in my 20s, so I would have to say I’m actually in the early stages of my career. I would call this the second quarter, as I’ve been working since I was a teenager. I look forward to great achievements,” she said.