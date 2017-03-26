Mr Mbare’s birthday bash gathers momentum

ORGANISERS of the dancehall prodigy Kinnah’s (pictured) birthday bash set for April 8 at Stodart Netball Complex in Mbare have applauded the level of unity among the artists in the genre who have confirmed participation at the event.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Express Entertainment has joined Kinnah’s camp — Tripple Spliffers — to organise the potentially explosive bash, featuring more than 30 upcoming and seasoned chanters to celebrate Kinnah’s 26th birthday.

In an interview with The Standard Style, event co-ordinator Blah Ray Zishiri said a number of artists had confirmed their participation at the bash.

“Preparations of the bash are going according to plan. We are promising dancehall fans a well-organised event which is a must-attend. We are urging fans to come in their numbers to join Kinnah celebrate his birthday in style,” he said.

“We are happy with the level of unity shown by dancehall artists as they have agreed to join Mr Mbare to celebrate his birthday.”

Zishiri said Kinnah in most of his songs preaches peace and unity, fans must stay away from violence, calling for a violence-free gig.

Kinnah promised his fans a polished performance on the day as a way of honouring them for unwavering support.

“I feel honoured to be joined by fellow musicians and fans at such a special occasion as I celebrate being a year older, giving thanks to the Almighty,” he said.

Kinnah’s birthday bash is expected to be a thriller to dancehall enthusiasts, judging by his popularity that has seen him commanding huge crowds locally and abroad.

Known as Mr Mbare, Kinnah (real name Maliyakini Saizi) will be joined in celebration by artists such as Soul Jah Love, Dadza D, Killer T, Lady Squanda, Bounty Lisa, Ricky Fire, Cello Culture, Sniper Storm, Freeman, Ras Caleb, Blot, Boom Beto, Guspy Warrior and Platinum Prince, while on the turntables there will be DJ Templeman and Garry B, DJ Cables, DJ Ashaz, Fyah Lynx, Etherton B and Cheeky B.