Chicken Basket opens its doors

Award-winning mobile caterer, Chicken Basket Restaurant yesterday officially opened the doors of its new Mount Pleasant joint in Harare.

By Staff Reporter

The spacious restaurant situated at Number 110 Norfolk Road is the new home of the scrumptious chicken that has earned them a name at events, including festivals, exhibitions, corporate and private functions.

Having officially launched the restaurant in response to calls by customers to open a permanent eating joint, customers started trickling in yesterday morning.

“We launched on Friday, the turnout was good as we started getting customers. We will also be offering this beautiful place as a venue for corporate events, weddings and parties, among other events,” said Trinity Ncube, one of the directors.

“Its main purpose is to provide unique food to the Mount Pleasant community and other people coming from different suburbs, as well as people who work at the nearby office park.”

Ncube said the venue, which boasts of a fresh garden and a gazebo for sit-in customers, will attract more people because of their sumptuous cuisines and flawless service.

“What will attract people is our unique service, which is different from what other people are offering. Our chicken is prepared in a special way using our own sauces,” she said.

The caterers are known for charming many at different events with their mobile kitchen which culminated in them getting the International Food and Music Best Brand Award last year.

At the venue, they are set to host jazz events, comedy nights, as well as family fun day activities.

Ncube said they would stick to their old trade of mobility even with the new space open.

“We were doing mobile catering and we are not going to forget where we came from, we came from a mobile catering business and we would like to continue servicing our clients,” she said.