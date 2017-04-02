How are you adding value?

When Robin Williams died, Steve Martin called him “a mensch”. It’s safe to say that everyone considered Williams not only to be a very funny man but also one of the kindest. Calling him a mensch is the greatest eulogy because a mensch is a person who is decent and honourable, a person of high integrity who has genuine care for their fellow mankind.

inspiration with Cynthia C Hakutangwi

A mensch always looks for an opportunity to do good in life, to be of help to others and to give without regard for anything in return. A mensch does not cut corners in their relationships with people. You always feel safe in the presence of a mensch because you instinctively know that they will not deceive you, undermine you or diminish you in any way. Being called a mensch is the ultimate compliment you can receive. The late Myles Munroe remarked that “the wealthiest places in the world are not gold mines, oil fields, diamond mines or banks. The wealthiest place is the cemetery.” What do you want to leave for the world, that will affect it when you are gone? Whether this is for your children, for the community, or for your partner, what effect do you want your living memory to have on people?

Are you adding value to the people in your life?

We all want to feel more confident. We want to know that we are providing value. We have to find out how to add value to the people in our lives. When we ask the right questions, we can add value to those around us. And when we add value to the world, we naturally feel better, we feel confident and we feel fulfilled. Albert Einstein wrote, “Only a life lived for others is worth living.” It’s actually a paradoxical concept to the way people have been conditioned to think. Many of us have been brought up to think that there is only so much to go around and we must grab what we can before other people get our share. But there is another paradigm which insists on the importance of community, emphasising our interconnectedness and interdependence. Actually, many of the most important things we can offer others are not limited in supply and, in fact, actually grow by our giving it! When you show love, compassion, encouragement, support and wisdom to others, your supply doesn’t shrink. Adding value to others will also bring you opportunity. If you become known as someone who always helps, always tries to find a solution, you’ll find that when other people have new projects or exciting things in which they’re getting involved, you will be one of the first they would like to include. Invitations will begin arriving completely unsolicited. It’s important to add value in an authentic way, in a way that doesn’t have an ulterior motive, in a way that is genuine and helpful and unassuming.

Give your time by teaching and sharing with others

Knowledge in and of itself is useless unless you actually use that knowledge or pass the knowledge on to others. It is our duty as human beings that if we know something that can help, even just one person, that we release that knowledge into the universe. Sharing your ideas and know-how may be providing a bridge of unimagined possibilities for one person or be the missing link for a phenomenal breakthrough for another. One way we add value to society is through volunteering to share our knowledge and skills, our labour and our heart.

What type of legacy do you want to leave?

Legacy is defined in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary as “something transmitted by or received from an ancestor or predecessor from the past.” We commonly hear about legacies “living on” today when they continue to affect those in the present. If you go back through time and analyse the most influential legacies, you’ll see that they all inspired action through their own action. They didn’t just think about doing things, or tell others to do them; they went out and got things done on their own! A legacy isn’t only about leaving what you earned but also what you learned, and we all have an opportunity to make a difference. It doesn’t call for wealth, fame or even taking giant steps — you don’t have to be a Gandhi or a Martin Luther King to leave a positive mark right now, one that will linger long after you’re gone. So where can you start? Throughout history, we have been conditioned to look out for ourselves, or no one else will. But if we’re consumed with pursuing only our selfish interests, what are we? Leaving a legacy starts with understanding your authentic personal identity. What is your purpose and what are your values? How do you want your life to touch others? If you had to do one thing to improve your world, what would your contribution be? How can you increase the well-being of those who depend on you? How can you leave your mark on whatever you do? The answer to these introspective questions will help you develop a meaningful philosophy of life that goes beyond just creating financial wealth. Your words become the building blocks of your legacy. Knowing what’s important, what drives you and how you want to be remembered creates tremendous clarity in how you should live your life.

If today was going to be the last day with your partner, family, organisation or community, what would they miss about you when you are gone? What value are you creating today which will be remembered in your legacy when we read your final eulogy at your funeral?

Cynthia Hakutangwi is a communications and personal development consultant, life coach, author and strategist. Wholeness Incorporated Coaching offers you strategies you can implement today to become a critical thinker and pursue a significant life. E-mail: cynthia@wholenessinc.com. Facebook: Wholeness Incorporated.