Mbudziyadhura hints at Gringo comeback

It’s been a while since comedians Blessing “Mbudziyadhura” Chimhowa and Lazarus “Gringo” Boora featured in the same film and fans have been eagerly waiting for their comeback. There have been hints for a very long time about a sequel to the film Gringo Troublemaker in which the duo featured four years ago.

By Moses Mugugunyeki

The film was written by Enock Chihombori, who is also the brains behind the hilarious comedy Gringo, which is credited for bringing the two actors into the spotlight.

Finally, there seems to be some sort of confirmation from one of the actors Mbudziyadhura, who last week told The Standard Style that another dose of the once popular television drama series Gringo was on its way.

“We will be doing Gringo very soon. The script is ready and we are just looking for sponsors,” said Mbudziyadhura, whose comic and dull-witted character in the drama Gringo won the hearts of many.

“Enock [Chihombori] wrote the script and will soon come to Zimbabwe to take part in the drama where he will once again play the role of Tobbie Waters.”

Chimhowa said the new Gringo series had retained most of its cast, including Boora and William Matenga, who plays the character Mudhara Gweshegweshe.

“We are still together and we communicate as a group. Mudhara Gweshegweshe also features in the new drama,” he said.

Chimhowa, who is employed by the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa), relishes the moments he featured alongside Boora, Chihombori, the late Stembeni Makawa (Mai Gweshegweshe) in the popular television series.

“What I liked most about the Gringo series was not about the main character Gringo, but the whole cast that included the late Collen Dube who played the role of John Banda, Makawa, Madhumbe [Memory Makuri], Mudhara Gweshegweshe, Tobbie, Bonderai and Chipo, among others who brought different dimension to the comedy,” he said.

The father of two, who is making a cameo role in the drama Muchaneta that is currently showing on ZTV, ranks Gringo Troublemaker as the best productions that he has featured in.

“In terms of my acting, I like NdiGringo Chete, but in terms of quality and the best production, Gringo Troublemaker beats them all,” he said.

When asked how he got the role of Mbudziyadhura in the drama, Chimhowa said it was through a rigorous audition and he had to dance according to the tune of the scriptwriter and directors.

“When I went to the auditions, the producers said they wanted someone who was ‘dull’ to replace the clever John Banda because they wanted to ‘kill’ the character. I had to be dull in order to be considered and that’s how I earned the role of Mbudziyadhura,” he said.

“As for the name Mbudziyadhura, I got it from Enock who said he had heard the name at his workplace. As for the ‘dull’ character, I think people who know me in real life are there to distinguish whether I am like Mbudziyadhura.”

Chimhowa decried piracy, saying it had destroyed the arts industry.

“Piracy has killed the arts industry. If you can remember Enock cried when he received the award for the movie Gringo Troublemaker because he got nothing from the movie,” he said.

“However, we have to find ways of surviving this cancer, by upping our game in terms of good productions or having quality products that can compete on the global stage. We have to penetrate that market but we have to work hard to improve our acting if we are to make it in the region as well as globally.”

Born on April 4 1974, Chimhowa started acting when he was in primary school at Sheni Primary in Mutare.

He has featured in a number of popular films such as Yellow Card where he played the character of Obert and Soles of Emmanuel. He also took part in the stage play titled Salome that premiered at Hifa 2000.

“I am still doing a lot of acting. It’s a passion and it’s in me. Apart from acting, I have been involved in a number of radio and television commercials. As for my relationship with Diana Samkange, I believe that as an artist I learn from others and Mangwenya is helping me with playing mbira although I was initially taught by Tich Muzavazi,” he said.