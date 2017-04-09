Sam Dondo’s moment of truth

The wait is over! On Thursday, Afro-fusion artist Sam Dondo launches his second album titled Game Changer at Meikles Hotel in Harare.

By Staff Reporter

Unlike last year when Dondo launched his debut album Dyara Minamato at an event that was graced by some of the country’s top performers — Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu and Winky D — this time Watershed Marimba Band will be the only supporting act.

The Impala Subway Crooners frontman believes his decision to take his launch to the upmarket Meikles Hotel was meant to run away from the obvious “album launches”.

“It becomes monotonous when we all follow the same way of doing album launches. We need to be creative and innovative in some way. I have always loved to be unique and this is my unique way of announcing the arrival of my second project,” he said.

Dondo pointed out that the show was strictly by invitation.

“It’s just a platform where I am launching the album and meeting key stakeholders like fellow musicians, media and music promoters, among others. I have lined up shows in the ghetto and I will be doing this alongside Gari Tight,” he said.

The launch, which will be beamed live on ZTV, will be graced by businessman Philip Chiyangwa.

Game Changer, according to Dondo, is not that different from Dyara Minamato.

“The Afro-fusion beat is still the same, but I have incorporated a few tunes of lovers’ reggae because that’s the kind of music I like. I wanted to include it on my first album, but I was advised to accommodate it on this album and it’s a treat for reggae lovers,” he said.

The 13-track album is a potpourri of danceable songs overlaid with powerful vocals, buoyant lyricism and a tasty sprinkling of Zimbabwean beat.

“Dyara Minamato was mainly for the mature, but this latest album targets a diversified audience. There are danceable tracks like the title track Game Changer,” he said.

“My messages have a social bearing which was inspired by my brief stint with a UK-based humanitarian organisation [International Reading Association] which I worked for during my stay in Botswana.

“We went to Tanzania and Zambia and I saw the face of poverty. I have seen how families struggle to raise children and this is what I am singing about, with reference to my country.”

The songs on the album include Shamwari, Ndoenda, Game Changer, Murume Shanda, Only You, Hutano, Kushandira Mhuri, Nhapwa Yerudo, Kazeve-zeve, Tunyemba, Tichasangana, Huyai and Shamwari Acoustic, which is a bonus track.

His backing group, Impala Subway Crooners — which is a blend of youth and experience — is still intact.

“We have maintained the group and we are supporting each other. The young ones are learning from the old horses and it’s something that makes the group tick,” he said.

The 30-year-old crooner has also retained the production team led by Munya Vhiya who produced all songs except Ndoenda and Only You that were produced by Tyt Vhiya. Oskid produced the song Tunyemba and arranged all the songs. South Africa-based producer Keith Farquharson was behind the mixing and mastering of all songs.

Dondo said they invited all musicians to the event.