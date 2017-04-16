How Zanu PF killed GMB

In an attempt to boost agricultural production in the wake of a disastrous land reform programme, government adopted the Targeted Command Agriculture scheme last year, which is being funded through a $500 million facility. This is despite running down the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) through open acts of corruption and lax accountability systems.

by Nkosana Dlamini/Malvern Mukudu

Government contributed to losses at the GMB through an absurd pricing regime whereby grain would be bought at close to $400 a tonne and sold at less than $200.

Besides, it had no clear cereal grading policy and this created opportunities for corruption, said one of the executives.

A former GMB executive alleged that staff would collude with buyers who purchased downgraded maize and other cereals in bulk, mixed them with top grade maize, before returning the same day to sell at the price of quality products to make double profits, part of which would be used as kickbacks to internal staff.

Albert Mandizha, the former general manager said he could not talk about GMB after leaving the utility.

A former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission official, however, claimed Mandizha left as they had just launched a probe after establishing that he was building a mansion at a time GMB was struggling.

Mandizha had also been mired in controversy surrounding the acquisition of parastatal vehicles at a song as the utility went on a car-buying spree.

Media reports have already indicated that GMB could not account for $250,000 spent on cars, with only $860 being paid for a Mazda Eagle by Sibongile Muchirahondo, a senior official in the human resources department.

On April 19 2013, Mandizha took possession of an Isuzu (registration number ABE 4201) at undisclosed book value, while he also claimed a Toyota Prado and a Jeep Cherokee.

This story was produced with support from Information for Development Trust (IDT), a local non-profit organisation promoting access to information on governance.