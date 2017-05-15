United Methodist worshippers converge in Harare

THOUSANDS of congregants from the United Methodist Church (UMC) will next Friday, May 19 converge at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield for the Zimbabwe West Annual Conference (ZWAC) Mubvuwi weUnited Methodist Church (MUMC) Convention.

By Abigail Matsikidze

Running under the theme Therefore Go… which is derived from Matthew 28:19-20, the convention brings together the UMC family drawn from six districts — Harare Central, Harare West, Murehwa-UMP, Mutoko-Mudzi, Masvingo-Chiredzi and Bulawayo-Midlands-Botswana.

The three-day gathering from May 19-21, which was organised by the men’s fellowship – MUMC – will be addressed by the servants of God who include UMC leader Bishop Eben K Nhiwatiwa, Reverend Amos Masvodza, Reverend Edelene Matewa, Pastor Babrah Marumba, Pastor Maurice Muchanyerei as well as Justice Matema.

Chairperson of the ZWAC MUMC organising committee, Fungai Chihuri said all was in place for the convention, promising three days of worship, deliverance and spiritual upliftment.

“Come and witness Jesus Christ ministering and giving full life. The gospel will be preached to uplift the spiritual being and there will be deliverance sessions,” Chihuri said.

He added that the convention was drawing congregants from all corners of the country, including beyond borders.

“As the men’s fellowship, we are excited about the event since we are bringing together six districts to worship together as a Conference. We are looking forward to a life-changing convention,” he said.

Chihuri said choirs from Zimbabwe East Annual Conference MUMC and the ZWAC MUMC would lead worship through praise sessions.