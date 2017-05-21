JEFFERIES LIVING HIS DREAM

EVERYTHING seems to be falling into place for motor racing driver Axcil Jefferies who continues to lift the Zimbabwean flag high at the global stage.

Daniel Nhakaniso

A product of local kart racing, Jefferies has already carved an indelible mark in Zimbabwe motor racing folklore by competing in prestigious competitions such as the FIA Formula Two Championship, Indy Lights Racing Championship and the GP2 Series.

Having gone under the radar in recent years since taking up the influential role of senior racing instructor at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, Jefferies made a comeback to competitive racing early this year and is already making an impact in GT Racing.

Representing the GDL Racing Team Asia owned by Italian Gianluca De Lorenzi, the 23-year-old Zimbabwean took part in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East and Europe legs, posting impressive results, including a win at the fabled Monza circuit layout in Italy.

Jefferies, who is looking to break into the Formula 1 Championship, completed his first 24-hour race for United Arab Emirates (UAE) based team GP Xtreme in Paul Ricard Circuit in France early this month.

Sports World (SW) reporter Daniel Nhakaniso last week got in touch with Axcil Jefferies (AJ) from his base in Abu Dhabi, UAE where he spoke about his season so far, his racing career and his future aspirations in the sport.

SW: This has to be one of the busiest seasons of your career in recent years. From competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East and Europe legs as well as the 24-hour Race in France in addition to your role at Yas Marina. How has been the experience of competing on a regular basis?

AJ: It’s been an awesome experience! For the first time in a long time, I feel I am able to compete with my competitors on equal terms. For sure, it has also been challenging managing work and racing. I am super grateful to be working at the Yas Marina Circuit and I must thank them for being so supportive of my racing this year!

SW: In terms of results, how would you describe your season so far and what have been some of the main highlights for you?

AJ: I don’t think we can complain. For my first year in GT Racing to already have six wins, one second place finish and a third place finish…I couldn’t have asked for a better start! Obviously the highlight for me was to win in Monza! It wasn’t handed to us on a plate but we fought for it!

SW: Can you tell us a bit more about how the opportunities to take part in those competitions came about and if you are likely to compete in the same competitions again next year or moving on to the next level.

AJ: Sure…As most of you know, I have been living in the UAE for the past few years. I work in the motorsport industry and I am constantly surrounded by very influential people. I was spotted and given a chance. I grabbed it with both hands and after the results we have had, doors have just been opening. Next year I hope to be competing in even bigger races and events.

SW: You’ve never hidden your desire of competing in the Formula 1 right from the beginning. Despite the challenges you have faced in securing sponsorship etc, are you still confident you will achieve that goal and what can Zimbabweans do to support you to reach it?

AJ: Look, at the moment we have gone down a completely different route. Of course I would love to make it and race in Formula 1. However, with the path we are going down, it’s most likely going to lead to a career in GT racing.

SW: There has been talk of Formula 1 making a return to South Africa in the past. Do you think it could become a reality and in your opinion, what would such a move do for racing in Africa?

AJ: There has been talk for years. I really do hope it eventually materialises. It can only be good for the sport in Africa if Formula 1 had to come back.

SW: For some people who might not have followed your career from the beginning, can you tell us a bit about how it all began for you?

AJ: I started racing Go-Karts in Zimbabwe when I was five years old. After winning a couple of championships, I went to go race in South Africa. I was very fortunate to get picked up by Toyota and Castrol in South Africa. Same cycle followed. After winning in SA, I went to Europe to further my career. When I was 13 I made the step up to Formula BMW. Gradually I climbed the Single Seater ladder all the way up to Formula 2 (GP2).

SW: What’s your words of advice to young Zimbabwean racing enthusiasts who aspire to reach the levels you have reached in the sport?

AJ: The only thing I can tell you is never to give up. You never know what opportunity lies just around the corner. Keep fighting!