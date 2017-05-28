Mhere to headline Spiritual Spectacles Night in Bulawayo

GOSPEL sensation, Mathias Mhere will headline the All Night Spiritual Spectacles Bulawayo edition at White City Stadium, which will be hosted by Harare-based Prophet Tapiwa Freddy of Goodness and Mercy Ministries on Friday.

By Staff Reporter

Mhere, who is riding high with his latest album titled Old Testament is not new to Goodness and Mercy Ministries all-night services having performed before a full house at the Spiritual Spectacles Night of Remembrance held in Harare on New Year’s Eve.

Bulawayo gospel artist, Caleb Msipa (pictured left), famed for the song Ngifuna Wena, off his last year offering titled Inhliziyo, will also be part of the all-night prayer service, which starts at 8pm till the next morning.

Freddy, who has hogged the religious limelight with the “spiritual spectacles”, said the two artists will lead the praise and worship session on the night “that will transform the lives of many people in the City of Kings and Queens”.

“I am on a mission to transform the lives of people. My mission is to provide the ‘spiritual spectacles’ which will allow people to see their past and future, giving them the ability to see the ‘second world’,” Freddy told The Standard Style.

The popular prophet said it was the first time he was taking the miracle services outside Harare.

“I am taking the ‘spiritual spectacles’ to the people because it was an instruction from God,” he said.

Freddy, who is drawing huge crowds at his services due to his miracle services, said he has of late been overwhelmed by the response he was getting from people in and around Bulawayo following his announcement that he was holding a service in the city.

“Many people in Bulawayo are eager to receive the spiritual spectacles. We have been undaunted by numerous phone calls with people enquiring if we are really coming to the city. I want to assure people that the spiritual spectacles specialist will be in the city on Friday night,” he said.

Freddy said Mutare would be his next port of call.