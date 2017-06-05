Amm hopes for Junior Golf World Cup success

TOP-ranked Zimbabwean junior golfer will be hoping for the third time’s charm for him when he leads the nation’s charge in the prestigious Toyota Junior Golf World Cup, which tees off on June 3 in Aichi-Prefecture, Japan.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 17-year-old young star, who has been in brilliant form on the local junior golf circuit, will lead the local challenge in the 25th edition of the world’s premier junior golf international team championship.

The Chapman Golf Club prodigy who was part of the Zimbabwe World Cup team in 2015 and last year, will be joined by Justin Kersten, Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa and Thompson Masiya respectively ranked second, third and fourth in the Zimbabwe Junior Golf Association Junior Rankings.

In an interview with Standardsport ahead of this year’s tournament, Amm said he was hoping to draw from previous experience in the tournament.“It’s my third time representing Zimbabwe at the Junior World Cup in Japan so given the experience I’ve gained in the past, I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’ve done reasonably well over the last two years so I’m relishing the opportunity to test myself against some of the top juniors in the world,” he said.

Amm has been in top form in the junior circuit recently, managing successive wins on the Zimbabwe Golf Association amateur circuit at the Mawegu Open and the Roland Park Open.

“I’ve been playing well and have managed to get a couple of wins, it’s obviously a good boost for my confidence and hopefully I can carry on in that form in Japan,” he said.

The Zimbabwe quartet qualified for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup after finishing second behind eventual winners South Africa All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge held at Royal Harare Golf Club in March.

Defending champion United States leads the boys’ field of 15 countries – Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Guatemala, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, South Africa, Thailand and Zimbabwe.

In the girls’ competition, the United States – winner of the 2016 girls’ Toyota Junior Golf World Cup title – will be accompanied by Australia, Colombia, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Philippines and South Africa.