Musharu flattens Byo City

BULAWAYO CITY… 0

HOW MINE… (0) 1

VETERAN striker Kudakwashe Musharu’s second half goal ensured How Mine picked up maximum points away from home against Bulawayo City in a lukewarm Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

by Fortune Mbele

The goal was engineered by Tsepo Ranthokoane, whose cross from the right was met with a header by Musharu which beat goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya in the 59th minute.

How Mine gaffer Kelvin Kaindu was ecstatic with the win which took How Mine to position three on the log-table with 21 points.

“A win away from home in a difficult game and the only move that we made in the second half and it paid off. We lost a lot of points last year in these local derbies and we have managed to get nine points from the derbies this year,” said Kaindu.

It was Bulawayo City’s second loss on the trot after they fell to league pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-2 last week at Baobab Stadium and coach Mandla Mpofu was a disappointed man.

“It’s very disappointing to lose at home. We have not had much consistency. The few chances we got we could not convert and we did not defend that goal very well. We have to go back to the drawing board and work on our shortcomings and come up with a better working strategy,” Mpofu said.

The only other meaningful chance of the game was in the 34th minute when How Mine’s Toto Banda was set up by Pasca Manhanga, only to shoot wide from the edge of the box.

TEAMS:

BULAWAYO CITY: A Ngwenya, Z Ngodzo, M Mungadze, N Mukumbi, Z Sibanda, K Madzongwe, I Kutsanzira, R Pavari (H Masuku 76’), T Ndlovu (H Ncube 78’), M Moyo (C Rupiya 66’), M Dube

HOW MINE: M Diya, P Tonha, M Ncube, K Chideu, F Makarati, M Sakala (M Mukumba 46’), T Ranthokoane, P Manhanga, T Banda (P Moyo 49’), K Musharu, T Banda (N Ndlovu 68’)