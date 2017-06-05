ZPC Kariba back to winning ways

ZPC KARIBA . . . (1) 3

BANTU ROVERS . . . (0) 1

ZPC KARIBA returned to winning ways when they crushed minnows Bantu Rovers in a one-sided Castle Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Nyamhunga stadium yesterday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Man-of-the-match Raphael Manuel opened the score sheet in the 32nd minute when he headed home Fransico Zekumbawira’s cross to beat an otherwise impressive Bantu Rovers keeper Stephen Chimusoro.

ZPC Kariba maintained a tight grip on the contest in the second half and were rewarded in the 47th minute when Talent Chamboko’s header beat keeper Chimusoro from close range.

Tawanda Munyanduri wrapped up the match for ZPC Kariba in the 64th minute when his shot from the edge of the box beat the keeper Chimusoro to torch wild celebrations from home fans.

Bantu, however, reduced the deficit in 85th minute when the league’s top scorer Bukhosi Sibanda converted from the penalty spot after Nyasha Garayi was fouled inside the penalty box.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa was delighted with the win but bemoaned his side’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

“I’m happy that we have won the match at home after a bad spell of poor results; this is going to boost out confidence going forward. We need to work on finishing because we could have banged more than half a dozen goals today,” said Chidzambwa.

Bantu stand-in coach Methembe Ndlovu put up a brave face, saying his young side was making some progress.

“The young guys are playing so well, what we are lacking are goals. Once that is solved, everything will be fine …I cannot say we are struggling, remember we have the top goal scorer in our team,” he said.