Boost for attacked music group members

Zimbabwean artists based in South Africa have raised R6 500 which will help meet medical expenses for local music group Zonda Mthakathi members who were attacked while touring South Africa recently.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The imbube isicathamiya group members were attacked after a Tembisa shop owner mistook them for thieves as they had used the wrong entrance into the shop early this month.

Brian Ncube, Mbekezeli Ncube and Tecla Sikhoza went out to buy food in a Spaza (tuckshop) and not knowing that they should use the back door, they used the front door. The shop owner mistook them for thieves and called residents who assaulted the trio and they sustained injuries in the process.

It is against this background that some Zimbabwean artists based in South Africa joined forces to raise money to assist their colleagues through a fundraising gala that was held last weekend at Hillbrow Theatre.

One of the organisers of the bash, Madodana Ncube said the gala was meant to help fellow brothers.

“Artists came together and performed during the day. Some artists told their touching stories on the ups and downs they face here in South Africa. Fans were left perplexed after Mkhohlisi Nester Nyathi narrated his ordeal,” said Ncube.

“We managed to raise R6500, excluding other costs. The money will be used by the group for their needs as they have cancelled all their other shows.”

Ncube said there were great performances from Imbizo Messengers, Izinkanyezi Zezulu, mbube and gospel groups.

“Groups gave a scintillating performance which kept the crowd awake till the wee hours of Sunday. The group members also thanked the crowd and everyone who had shown support to them,” he said.

Ncube said they were still deliberating whether they should take legal action against the shop owner.