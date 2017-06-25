FC Platinum win at last

FC Platinum (1) (1)

Tsholotsho (0)

FC Platinum earned their first set of three points in four matches with a battling win over bottom side Tsholotsho in a league duel played at Mandava yesterday.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Before the game, a minute of silence was observed for the departed former Warriors player Edzai Kasinauyo who was laid to rest yesterday.

A solitary goal by Gift Mbweti inside the opening five minutes was all the miners needed to ensure maximum points.

The two sides came into the match with contrasting fortunes, the miners yet to taste defeat in the league while the visitors are yet to win a match this season.

But the miners’ run was a bit worrying for a team which is vying for the championship, having drawn eight out of 13, the highest number of stalemates in the league.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza first paid tribute to Kasinauyo before sharing his thoughts on the match.

“I was really saddened by the death of my former teammate. May his soul rest in peace. We have lost a legend of the game,” he said.

“I think we did not play well. I cannot complain though, what we wanted today was maximum points and we got exactly that. I hope this result will be moral boosting going forward.”

Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo almost cried recounting the memories he shared with Kasinauyo.

“It is sad Edzai is no more. Gone too soon Edzai. May his soul rest in peace. I am so touched by his death, we grew up together and he was such a good person even from his childhood days,” he said.

“After his playing days, he helped us the coaches and players so much and its unfortunate Zimbabwe has lost such a legend too soon.”

On his team’s defeat Dodo said: “We played a good game but it’s unfortunate we conceded that early. I do not want to talk about referees, but I think that goal was not legitimate,” said Dodo.

The hosts started the match well and were duly rewarded when Mbweti scored in the fifth minute.

Tsholotsho’s best moment of the match came 12 minutes after the breather when Shadreck Mhlanga thought he had equalised but his effort was disallowed for offside by the officials.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 15 results and fixtures

Yesterday: Chicken Inn 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum 1-0 Tsholotsho

Today: How Mine v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Chapungu (Luveve), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Hwange v Shabanie Mine (Colliery), Black Rhinos v Harare City (Morris Depot), Dynamos v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium)

Tuesday: Yadah FC v CAPS United (Morris Depot)