Masunda mourns top lawyer, Andersen

Former Harare mayor Muchadeyi Masunda has described veteran lawyer Advocate Chris Andersen who died recently as one of the finest lawyers ever produced in Zimbabwe.

By Staff Reporter

Andersen died on July 14 at a Harare home for senior citizens. Masunda said the legal guru’s death was caused by a combination of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s which had afflicted him during the last couple of years.

“As one of the most sought-after advocates, he featured in numerous high-profile criminal and civil trials in this country,” he said.

“He defended former President Canaan Sodindo Banana in the infamous sodomy trial in 1998. He, together with the celebrated South African human rights lawyer, Advocate George Bizos SC, successfully defended Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, the leader of MDC, who had been charged with treason after the 2002 presidential elections.” Masunda added: “He distinguished himself as a Cabinet minister pre-and post the advent of uhuru in April 1980 under Ian Douglas Smith and Robert Gabriel Mugabe respectively.”

Masunda said Andersen was also an avid sportsman.

“In 1951, he won the men’s squash championships during the then Federation of Southern Rhodesia, Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland,” he said. “He served as president of the national squash rackets association for a considerable length of time. He was also a competent golfer and tennis player.” Andersen is survived by his wife, Anne, and three children, Hugh, Karen and David.

A memorial service will be held for him at Dandaro Retirement Village in Borrowdale at 9:30am tomorrow.