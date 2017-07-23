Rusununguko clinch Copa title

RUSUNGUNUKO High School are this year’s Copa Coca-Cola Under 15 champions after beating Pfupajena in a penalty shootout at Trojan Mine stadium in Bindura yesterday, to conclude a fairytale run for the Mashonaland East school who played the whole tournament with 10 players.

BY HENRY MHARA IN BINDURA

The match had ended one-all in regulation time, with Rusununguko’s inspirational skipper Oscar Magejo cancelling out Denzel Simendi’s goal for Pfupajena.

Magejo, who captained the country at last year’s Cosasa games, was by far the outstanding player and was deservedly voted player of the tournament.

The lanky forward and counterparts Adrien Svidzi, Abel Mawunga and Cassidy Birimhiri all converted their kicks while Praise Sango and Christopher Mapholisa scored for the losing finalists, with Frank Ali having his kick saved while Arther Ben missed the target.

Rusununguko played the whole tournament with 10 men after some of its squad failed the vetting process.

They even played the quarterfinal with nine men after one of their players got injured, but still managed to beat defending champions Rujeko, to qualify for the semis, where they beat hosts Chipindura.

They received $5 400 prize money plus a trophy while Pfupajena got a $3 000 consolation prize.

The winners also dominated the Copa Coca Cola dream team, a sqaud of 20 outstanding players who will go to South Africa next year to represent the county in the regional tournament.

In the girls category, Chidyamakono beat Mamunyadza 1-0 to win the trophy for the fifth time in a row.

Beatrice Machona scored the only goal to give the school from Masvingo Province a $3 500 cheque and a trophy. They were also awarded a special trophy, which they will keep for winning the competition record times.

Mamunyadza of Manicaland got $2 200 and a trophy. There were also 20 players selected in the girls category, and will, travel to Cape Town where they will also take part in a regional tournament.