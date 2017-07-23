Warriors ooze confidence

The Warriors need to win by at least a two-goal margin if they are to progress to the African Nations Champions (Chan) 2018 final round qualifiers.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

This, they have to do against Namibia — a team that beat them by a solitary goal in Windhoek last week — in the return leg set for the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

But the Warriors are not losing sleep over the visitors who have beaten then in all three of the last meetings.

In fact, Sunday Chidzambwa’s men are looking for nothing other than qualifying for the fifth edition of the Chan finals to be hosted in Kenya.

“The fans must expect a big win against Namibia,” newly-appointed Warriors captain Dennis Dauda told Standardsport.

“We have our target, which is to qualify for the Chan finals. Most of the players had an opportunity to be in the Cosafa team and everyone who was not there would want to make up by qualifying for the Chan finals. We know exactly what we need to do to achieve that.

“We have the capability to overturn the one goal advantage Namibia has considering that we are playing at home. In Namibia they only had one chance and they scored so I think we have to put more pressure on them so that we create more scoring chances.”

Ocean Mushure, who captained the team in Namibia last week failed to recover from the injury he incurred in that match, leading to Dauda’s elevation.

The Warriors will also be missing the services of Gerald Takwara, who is reportedly sick, while livewire winger Talent Chawapiwa has left the country to join South African side Baroka FC.

In a bid to overturn the deficit and win by a wider margin, Chidzambwa tinkered with the squad, dropping the Dynamos pair of Obey Mwerahari and Emmanuel Mandiranga as well as CAPS United midfielder Moses Muchenje.

He brought in FC Platinum speedy winger Marshall Mudehwe, Simon Munawa from Highlanders and Chicken Inn’s Innocent Mucheneka, while Yadah FC starlet Leroy Mavhunga and CAPS United talisman Ronald Chitiyo also bounced back into the team.

Chidzambwa is confident that the Warriors would knock out the Brave Warriors of Namibia.

“If we are to progress to the next stage, we have to beat Namibia by two goals or more and the onus is on us. We have to fight it out. We have the crowd behind us and I think our boys are geared up for the encounter,” he said.

The Warriors gaffer reckons Namibia is a good side, but he believes he has enough firepower to thump the visitors and progress to the next round.

The Brave Warriors’ Hendrik Somaeb grabbed the 53rd winner in Windhoek to give the hosts a surprise victory.

The winner proceeds to the final round of qualifiers against either Comoros or Lesotho.