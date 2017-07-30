Byo designer at Mercedes fashion show

Bulawayo designer, Saneliso Mpofu of Sanah Designs, is at the World Trade Centre in Accra, Ghana where she is attending the Africa Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The fashion show started on Friday and ends today.

Fifty designers from around the world were showcasing at the fashion festival.

Speaking to The Standard Style from Ghana, the award-winning fashion designer said she was showcasing her 2017/18 summer collection.

“I am showcasing my new designs inspired by Ten Conversations of HIV and Health Summer. This ranges from the 2017/18 designs and are supported by Ten Conversations — a project which is aimed at fighting the HIV and Aids scourge,” she said.

“It uses arts and music to trigger conversations on HIV and health. These are conversations in communities and public events.“

Mpofu said she was the only Zimbabwean designer showcasing at the event and was happy to be part of a fashion show of such a magnitude.

The designer made headlines recently when she ventured into dog clothing in Cape Town, South Africa where she spends most of her time.

She said many people in Cape Town were making enquiries for dog designs and as a result, she would soon launch dog clothing in Zimbabwe.

“I am working on pushing Sanah Designs around Africa, working hand-in-hand with South African fashion house Capestyle which I am designing for and managing,” she said.

I have been invited to inspire and motivate some Dutch students on how I started my business and how we work at Capestyle. Above all, I am taking Zimbabwean fashion global,” she said.