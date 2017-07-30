CAPS crisis deepens

Harare City…… (1) 3

CAPS United….. (0) 2

There Seems to be no respite for champions CAPS United who slumped to their fourth defeat in five matches in the league, the latest a heart-breaking one after Harare City striker Jerry Chipangura scored a last-gasp winner in a five-goal thriller that marked the re-opening of Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

In a high octane match where the City Fathers were unlucky not to score a half dozen goals in the first half, Makepekepe turned up in the second half to take a 2-1 lead with 15 minutes to go to full-time.

Substitutes John Zhuwawo and Dominic Chungwa cancelled Malvin Gaki’s first half strike as Lloyd Chitembwe’s men looked on course to record their first win since mid-June.

But defender Valentine Musarurwa beat his own goalkeeper to level the scores eight minutes from time, setting the stage for Chipangura to play hero, thanks to a heavy deflection on the stroke of fulltime.

CAPS United find themselves stuck in the relegation zone, in 16th place in an 18-team league despite still having a significant number of matches in hand.

A stone-faced Chitembwe attributed the slump in fortunes to the player exodus brought about by the team’s past success.

“Personally, I think success has brought us happiness in the past year but at the same time it’s bringing destruction,” Chitembwe said in his post-match interview.

“Emotionally, we were not much into the game but overall the result was not as we expected today. I know the players are very disappointed and the fans are equally disappointed but we just have to make sure we raise our heads up and wait for another opportunity to correct what we witnessed today,” he said of the match.

However, the history-making CAPS United gaffer is confident that the club will witness a turnaround of fortunes in the near future.

“I am very much confident because we haven’t played as many games as the other teams. Once our players are certain that they are going to remain part of the team for the rest of the season, everything will be sorted,” he said.

Coming from a mid-week defeat to Yadah FC, Harare City threatened to overun their opponent in the first half.

Gaki fired home the opener, latching on to a Protasho Kabwe low cross in the 19th minute.

After an hour Zhuwawo glanced Phineas Bamusi’s pass beyond Maxwell Nyamupanedengu to level the scores and 15 minutes later Chungwa gave Caps United the lead six minutes after coming on.

City drew level when Valentine Musarurwa beat his own goalkeeper trying to clear Chipangura’s hard and low across the face of goal before Chipangura sealed the win.

Harare City coach Philani Ncube lauded his boys for a comeback win.

“I have to say thank you to the boys for the way they fought. They really wanted the three points in this game. One other thing is I am not under pressure because my objective here is to survive relegation,” he said.

Teams

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, T Samanja, H Chapusha, M Gaki (M Vengesai 66’), P Mpelele, J Chipangura, E Madhanhanga, W Manondo (T Tumba), P Kabwe (J Jam 54’), J Tigere, R Uchena

CAPS Utd: P Chigumba, H Zvirekwi, V Musarurwa, C Munzabwa, D Chafa, Cabby Kamhapa, M Muchenje (J Zhuwawo 33’), P Bamusi, J Ngodzo, Amon Kambanje ( D Chungwa 69’), R Chitiyo