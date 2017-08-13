Taylor hints at Zim return

FORMER Zimbabwe cricket team captain Brendan Taylor has given the clearest indication yet that he could be set for a return to international cricket as uncertainty continues to surround his future at English side Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The 31-year-old star, whose contract with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club expires at the end of the season, is reportedly in the middle of a tug of war between his current employers and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Taylor’s deal with Nottinghamshire falls under the Kolpak ruling, which allows players from countries with Associate European Union (EU) Agreements to work in an EU country, but it also makes him ineligible to represent Zimbabwe while that contract is in effect.

Nottinghamshire director of cricket, Mick Newell recently admitted that the English side faces a tough battle in its bid to extend Taylor’s stay.

The powerful right-hander who has been in sublime form across all formats this season, however, finally broke the silence on his current dilemma, saying while he was yet to make a final decision, he had advised Newell on his family considerations.

“I’ve told Mick Newell that there has been one or two family issues with being away from them. My wife doesn’t want to bring four kids over and take them out of school, so there is quite a lot to it to consider,” Taylor said in an interview with Trent Bridge News.

“But each year that has gone by, it’s become more and more like home here, so it’s been a pleasure to enjoy every game because playing cricket doesn’t last forever.

“Whatever happens, happens. I’m a little bit in the dark at the moment, but more importantly, there are games to be won for Notts in a very busy period coming up.”

Taylor, however, reassured Notts fans that his immediate focus remains on helping his current employers continue their excellent season to date.

The Harare-born right-hander has certainly been doing that in recent weeks, hammering 154 in the Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-final win over Somerset — a competition in which the club eventually triumphed against Surrey at Lord’s.

He has also contributed some important runs since the onset of the NatWest T20 Blast too, with 67 not out against Derbyshire, 33 not out against Durham Jets and 41 against the Yorkshire Vikings.

“I’ve always been extremely settled at this club and I’ve got great friends here,” he said. “The coaching and support staff are great too, which makes things a lot easier.

“With my future, I’ve just tried to put it out of my mind and concentrate on my batting for the moment. These things are a little bit out of your control sometimes.”