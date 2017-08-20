I am inspired by life’s tribulations: Q Dube

National Arts Merit Awards winner Nqobizitha Mitchel Dube, popularly known as Q Dube, says doing comedy has allowed him to overcome the torrents of life and prevents him from being swept into the whirlwind of the past.

By Staff Reporter

The multi-talented artist is among a galaxy of comedians that are set to bring a roar of laughter at the Alfred Kainga Homecoming Comedy Night at Reps Theatre, Harare next month.

Alfred Kainga Homecoming Comedy Night would be staged courtesy of Xtratime Entertainment alongside Nash Paints.

Q Dube, who started off as a television presenter in 2005, presenting a music show Kool Sounds on ZTV, told The Standard Style that his involvement in comedy was inspired by life’s tribulations.

“Life inspired me. Comedy is pain and pain has inspired some of the best artists,” he said.

“I grew up being bullied and I couldn’t fight, so I had to be sleek with my mouth. I couldn’t win a fist fight, but I could at least win a war of words.

“I was also inspired by comedians like Bernie Mac, Steve Harvey and DL Hughley when I watched them perform the Original Kings of Comedy in 2000.”

The former Prince Edward High School and Plumtree High School student, who is also a broadcaster, actor, voice-over artist, wedding and corporate function MC and rapper, said comedy was inborn and it was not surprising when he did his debut show in South Africa seven years ago.

“In 2010 I moved to South Africa and tried to break into the entertainment scene and that is when I discovered that I had a voice for comedy. With the help of my friend, an established South African actor Luthuli Dhlamini, I stepped on the comedy stage at the Blues Room [Open Mic] sharing with the likes of Trevor Noah and Loyiso Gola,” he said.

However, all was not rosy for Q Dube who returned home and briefly featured in a local drama called Studio 263 in 2011. Later in the year, Q Dube joined the local comedy bandwagon, thanks to a friend Simba the Comic King who supported him in the early stages. From then, the Bulawayo-born comedian has never looked back.

Q Dube has performed on every big comedy stage in Zimbabwe, namely Shoko Festival (2012, 2014), Harare International Festival of the Arts (2013, 2014). In 2013 he was on the line-up for the Zimbabwe International Comedy Festival held in Harare and shared the stage with Goliath & Goliath Brothers.

The comedian has toured South Africa on many ocassions and two years ago he performed in the United States where he met comedy legends that included Bill Bellamy, Lavell Crawford and DL Hughley.

“On the international scene, I have shared the stage with Trevor Noah, Basket Mouth, Edi Kadii and Annie Kansiime,” he said.

While he acknowledged that Zimbabwean comedy was improving, he believes there was a lot to learn from South Africa.

“We cannot compare Zimbabwe and South Africa when it comes to comedy. South Africa has a better economy that affords its people to entertain themselves and there are more platforms that promote comedy in South Africa than in Zimbabwe. When we go to South Africa, we get to learn a lot,” he said.

Of the forthcoming Alfred Kainga Homecoming Comedy Night, Q Dube said fans should expect fireworks.

“Fans should expect a killer show. The new king of Zimbabwean comedy Long John is on his game right now, so is myself. We are bringing fresh jokes,” he said.

Xtratime Entertainment spokesperson Conly “Chef” Kwenda said Q Dube had matured in the game.

“We know him as Mr Rib Cracker. If Q Dube can’t make you laugh in Zimbabwe, then no one else will make you laugh,” Kwenda said.