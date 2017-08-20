Police leave Karoi motorist for dead

A 28-year-old man is battling for his life at Karoi hospital after he was allegedly brutally assaulted by police officers while in custody on Thursday over a traffic-related offence.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Nomatter Mudimu was unable to talk when The Standard visited him in hospital on Friday due to the injuries sustained in the assault.

This reporter only managed to speak to him yesterday and he recounted a tale of gross police brutality.

Narrating his ordeal, Mudimu said he was assaulted by police at Chikangwe Township where the cops pounced on him and also while in their custody.

“It all started on Thursday morning when I was stopped by police at a roadblock as I was coming from Mudzimu with my ailing sister who was the passenger in my car,” he said.

“I told them I was rushing my critically ill sister to hospital and could, therefore, not stay long at the roadblock but I assured them that I would come back to them as soon as I took her to hospital.

“They followed me to Chikangwe where I had gone with my sister to get her clothes before proceeding to hospital.

“The police started assaulting me, claiming I had resisted arrest. They then arrested me and put me in police cells where I was further assaulted. They used open hands, fists and a stick all over my body.”

Mudimu said he could not proceed with his sister Tariro to the hospital and did not know what happened to her after his arrest.

His brother-in-law Evias Mandava was also arrested and was in police custody at the time of going to press.

A neighbour who witnessed the assault said she was shocked by the police officers’ violent behaviour.

According to sources, Mudimu’s condition deteriorated while in police custody and they had to refer him to hospital for medical attention.

“It is true that we have a suspect who was assaulted in police custody and is in hospital. The case is being investigated as senior police officials in Chinhoyi have enquired about the incident.

“The issue cannot be swept under the carpet,” said a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Constables identified as Chitiyo and Gunduza have been implicated in the assault case. Police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi was not answering his phone yesterday.