Shuramurove is back with new ‘hot’ album

The name Chenjerai “Shuramurove” Mavhiki will not sound new to many music lovers in Zimbabwe.

By OUR CORRESPONDENT

In 2003, the man burst into the Zimbabwe music scene with the album Ndichamuti Ani, which was recorded at Dat Studios and marketed by Gramma Records.

He disappeared into oblivion, only to make a comeback in 2014 with a single titled Ella which took the music world by storm. Ella was at one point voted the video of the week on ZTV’s music video show, Musiq Calabash.

This time around, Shuramurove is back with yet another blockbuster — a nine-track album titled Africa Agenda.

The launch of the album is set for next Thursday at Jazz 24/7 in Harare.

Shuramurove said this time they are in the game for good.

“It’s unfortunate that we have been facing economic challenges, but let me take this opportunity to tell our followers that we are here to stay,” he said.

Born 38 years ago, the Mhangura-born musician said he started his music career at a tender age in the mining town.

“When Mhangura mine was still functioning, the mine would bring music groups to perform. As young boys, we would make tin guitars and plastic drums, emulating the music groups that would have performed at the mine. That is the time I met the late Admire Kasenga, who was the leader of Nkosimbi Crew,” he said.

“The album Africa Agenda is a blast and when you go around town, everyone shouts ‘Handichaoni’, referring to one of the songs titled Handichaoni, which has proved to be a hit. The other track titled Africa, was a collaboration that I did with Leonard Zhakata.”

Shuramurove’s manager Silence Masiya said Zhakata will be the guest musician at the launch that will be graced by a number of artists who include Peter Moyo, Progress Chipfumo, Douglas Chimbetu, First Farai, Tendai Dembo, Romeo Gasa, Simon Mutambi, Nyamasvisva, Tatenda Pinjisi, Lee Musoni and Chief Shumba.