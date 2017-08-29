Do you want to pursue a career in public relations?

When Last Arifandika, a colleague in the public relations (PR) profession, said that he had been asked to talk about a career in PR at a radio station in Zvishavane, I realised that I had not covered this aspect in this column. For PR to grow as a profession, a clear path for those aspiring to join its ranks should be mapped out and shared.

public relations with Lenox Mhlanga

Though this might imply that there is a preferred path, the reality that can be confirmed by those working as practitioners, consultants and technicians, is not that well-defined.

A point of reference should be the definition of PR which, in a nutshell, is about managing reputation. A career in PR involves gaining understanding and support for your clients, as well as trying to influence opinion and behaviour. One uses all forms of media and communication to build, maintain and manage the reputation of an organisation or clients.

“Companies and agencies alike are not just looking for anyone to fill the position. They’re looking for the ideal candidate that can effectively strategise, execute and deliver results,” said Melanie Lombardi, account director at Lewis, a recruitment agency.

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), says that it is important for one to establish what their expectations of public relations are.

“Despite popular media representations of the industry, PR isn’t all glamour and long, boozy lunches — it can involve a lot of hard work and long hours. That’s not to say there aren’t perks to the job of course,” says the CIPR on their website.

Public relations can offer a varied and challenging career, encompassing so many different activities. As with many jobs, the proof of the pudding is in eating it, and you will only find out if you are suited to PR through experience in the field.

I will attest to the fact that many did not originally set out to be in PR, but as fate would have it, ended up in the profession. My career began in teaching, itself a great foundation, then ventured into broadcasting, eventually finding myself in this space. All my experiences have had a cumulative effect to what I am now.

However, for the student who has set his or her sights on a highly gratifying occupation, or the employee who has hit the glass ceiling or a dead end, a charted path is what they require to plot their next step in the quest for a fitting vocation.

What qualities are we looking for in a person aspiring, if not perspiring, to enter the PR profession? I know some of you will mention good writing and public speaking skills, an excellent grasp of the English language, an interest in all forms of media? Let me not burst your bubble and say those are standard.

I will instead tap into those who have taken the unorthodox route. First, one should be ready to take on a challenge, even at that early stage. Being pro-active is part of the DNA of someone who chooses a path in PR because there will be plenty of situations that demand it. It’s, let’s say, the default setting of someone who wants to succeed in this profession.

Another quality is the ability to multitask. We are not talking here about being a jack-of-trades-master-of-none type of person. But rather, the one with the ability of a juggler, keeping many balls in the air, being careful not to drop any of them! As well as handling pressure and being flexible.

“To accomplish it all, you have to learn to prioritise. Do this by asking questions so you can understand what must take precedence,” advises Danielle Salvato-Earl, a director at Kulesa Faul.

She says that being accountable is another trait that is a plus. When part of a team, being accountable for your actions and the decisions you take is important and gets one noticed.

My experience is that when each team member is accountable, there is more trust and ownership. This leads to a team with better performance, communication, creativity and work gets done.

Being organised and paying attention to detail will work in your favour in the profession. One will need this to manage tasks, deadlines and meetings. Productivity in the department relies on these traits.

Dealing with typos and misspellings is certainly part of the deal. Nothing is as frustrating or disconcerting as documentation that is so contaminated.

Does one require a degree to enter a career in PR? Ideally yes, though in Zimbabwe, the subject is usually tucked inside marketing or media studies. The National University of Science and Technology offers a post-graduate diploma, while the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations has a certificate and diploma studies that are currently undergoing review by council

A large number have taken the route of certificates or diplomas offered by colleges and institutions. Institutions such as the Institute of Administration and Commerce, Zimbabwe Institute of Management and a host of private colleges. The element of the right accreditation of such institutions is what the Zimbabwe Institute of Management is also ceased with.

Just as a guide, job titles for public relations majors include marketing manager, speech writer, event coordinator, lobbyist, press secretary and media planner, among many others. Job opportunities, vary depending upon what qualification is held. For example, those holding a graduate degree may find work in upper-management positions.

Finally, the element of experience seems to dog new job seekers in the field. Organisations are encouraged not to be too dogmatic on this provision because some of the best PR practitioners are those who hit the ground running either fresh from college or in an unrelated field.

What should be of essence is the incorporation of in-house continuous development programmes that will add to the value the candidate already carries.

Lenox Mhlanga is a communication and public relations specialist with over 16 years’ experience. He has worked for the World Bank Group and is a member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations council. He is an associate with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants. The views shared here are his own, unless stated otherwise. He can be contacted on +263 772 400 656 Email: lenoxmhlanga@gmail.com