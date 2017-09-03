Beheading haunts family

Dilapidated buildings blackened with soot, and shells of two burnt vehicles are what remain at what used to be one of the biggest shops at Zvipani business centre, about 70km west of Karoi.

By Nhau Mangirazi

These serve as ugly reminders of the horror that befell this Hurungwe community over a month ago following the gruesome ritual murder of a deaf woman.

Dadirai Mashonga was beheaded by her sibling Isaac Samuel who was allegedly sent by a local businessman.

The businessman, Robert Tazvireva, known in the area as Giant, is in remand prison where he is awaiting trial along with the alleged murderer, 22- year-old Isaac.

Upon his arrest, the community took the matter into its hands, ransacking Tazvireva’s shop and bottle store.

The villagers took groceries and beverages to feed mourners before setting the premises and the vehicles ablaze.

Tazvireva’s family has since fled the area fearing for their lives.

The community wants the Tazvireva family banished from the area.

The Mashonga homestead comprises a kitchen and two bedroom huts.

Head of the family, 85-year-old Champion Mashonga still finds it difficult to believe that his son, Isaac could have beheaded his sister for money.

The young man was allegedly offered $4 000 for his sister’s head.

“I have been a headman since 1955 but I have never come across such horror.

“That it happened at my own doorstep makes it worse,’ said Mashonga, battling to control tears.

His wife, Karedia broke down several times as she recounted how she saw Dadirai’s dead body in a dimly lit hut on July 14 when the family returned from a two-day prayer vigil.

The Mashonga village is under sub chief Matau in Chief Dandawa’s area.

Mashonga and his distraught wife took over an hour to recount the tragedy that has transformed their lives into a living nightmare.

“I am heartbroken,” Mashonga said.

“My life has been ruined by people’s love for money.

“The death of my daughter was caused by Giant who enticed my son with money to get him to murder his own sister.

“Now, we have lost both children.”

His wife said: “I never knew when my daughter Dadirai refused to go with us to the prayer vigil that it was the last time I would be seeing her.

“We have prophets at our church but none of them gave a hint of what was about to befall us.”

Villagers said Tazvireva was known in the area for violence and brute force. They said he was a feared member of Zanu PF.

“Giant is a bully and he led a political terror group code-named Jojomondo which terrorised villagers and visitors at will,” a villager said.

Tazvireva is said to be a former member of the Zanu PF youth league and is accused of controlling terror camps at Zvipani during the bloody 2008 election re-run campaign.

“That is why villagers acted with such fury, destroying his business,” said a businessman who requested anonymity.

“They had suffered in silence for too long. We lived like captives because of his actions.

“He often did not pay for maize he bought from desperate villagers and so, when he was arrested, they had to salvage something.”