Bishop Chikohwa: A great teacher

By STAFF REPORTER

For many parishioners at the Church on the Rock Ministries International and Voice of Healing World Evangelism, Bishop Rosewittar Chikohwa (pictured right) is their source of inspiration.

Bishop Chikohwa is wife to the founder of GL Chikohwa Evangelistic Association, Apostle George Chikohwa — a body of several Christian ministries that include Church on the Rock Ministries International, Voice of Healing World Evangelism and Glory to Glory Child Care Centre.

“Our mother is of great significance for us women in the church and the Church on the Rock Ministries International family as a whole. She is the embodiment of love and care and she always stands for the church, sacrificing her needs and desires,” said Church on the Rock Ministries International Pastor Annah Munyaka.

“Her way of love, care and the way she showers all with affection are second to none. All her characteristics are no doubt appreciated by everyone in the church.”

Having written more than 80 books covering social aspects such as marriage, leadership, bitterness and anger as well as raising children, among others, Bishop Chikohwa has become a source of inspiration for many, thanks to the support she gets from her husband Apostle Chikohwa.

“Most women in and outside our church have become whom they are because of the shrewdness of Bishop Chikohwa. She is a great teacher who taught us so much about life through a number of platforms, including the School of Prayer and Preaching [now the International School of Leaders],” said Pastor Carol Muyengwa, one of the beneficiaries of Bishop Chikohwa’s teaching.

Bishop Chikohwa’s teachings and leadership training programmes have not been confined to Zimbabwe, but many outside the borders have also benefitted as she has preached and done a lot of leadership training programmes in many countries, including Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, among others

Apart from preaching and leadership trainings, Bishop Chikohwa is credited for establishing Glory to Glory Child Care Centre in Norton, a centre which is taking care of 40 orphans.

“She is the brains behind the establishment of the centre because her love for children is unconditional. Her values as a mother have become a strong foundation for many products passing through the orphanage who are now medical doctors, teachers, engineers and other professionals,” said Pastor Thembani Gonyora.

While her husband was ministering in Africa, Europe, North America and the Oceania, Bishop Chikohwa would be left behind and that kept the Church on the Rock Ministries International in Zimbabwe intact.

“She played an important role by keeping the church in Zimbabwe going although our father would sometimes go out of the country ministering. It should also be noted that our mother helped with the growth of the church in and outside Zimbabwe,” said Pastor Munyaka.

Today, Church on the Rock Ministries International has many assemblies in all major cities of Zimbabwe and in countries such as Namibia, South Africa Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, thousands of women drawn from all over the world converged at the Church on the Rock Ministries International Centre in Gazaland, Highfield for the Royal Ladies Conference which started on Thursday and ended last night.

The three-day annual conference, which has been running for the past 29 years, was themed, Arise and Build.

“We are saying as women, arise and build. As women, let’s build everything from churches, families and marriages,” said Pastor Muyengwa.

The conference — which had events like a dinner night, photo shoots, praise and worship session comprising choirs from different churches under the Church on the Rock Ministries International — was graced by international speakers.

“Bishop Chikohwa will give her keynote address and we have local and international speakers. Our mother is coming to see the fruits of her training programmes running the show, in this case she will be more of an observer as we do all the donkey work.”

The Church on the Rock Ministries International was formed on February 14 1988.