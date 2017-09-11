Meet the Masvingo gem, Alchemy

By Sukuolunhle Ndlovu

CULTURAL Afro-pop musician, Tedius Marezvavana aka Alchemy, is fast becoming a household name in Masvingo. The young musician, who has been signed by Kosha Management — a music record label — has many shows lined up and in November he is going to have his maiden tour of the United Kingdom.

The Standard Style correspondent Sukuoluhle Ndlovu (SN) caught up with Marezvavana (TM) to get an insight into his promising career. Below are excerpts from the interview.

SN: Tell us a bit about yourself.

TM: I was born in Gweru on December 12 1992. My career started when l was at Chikumbiro Primary School in Gweru where l did music. l believe it is an inheritance from my father who was also a musician and l think being a musician runs in my blood and my dad is my greatest inspiration of all times and l owe it to him. When l was at Matinunura High School in Gweru, l produced four songs and that is when l started believing in myself more than ever and l realised that l would make it.

SN: When was Alchemy formed?

TM: Alchemy was formed in 2008 with three guys, but two pulled out, leaving me alone. l took over the name since it had already become a brand that people know. We started off singing cover songs until we saw it fit to produce our own music, which we would sing in the streets. For two and a half years now, l have been singing alone. l think working alone is the best thing as there are no conflicts.

SN: Tell us about your academic background.

TM: I did my primary education at Munqodo Primary School in Bulawayo and went to Chikumbiro Primary School in Gweru before I moved to Matinunura High School for my secondary education. I passed my O’ Level, but I did not further my education because I wanted to pursue a career in music. l did not choose music out of desperation, but out of passion.

SN: How do you feel after being signed by Kosha Management?

TM: I have been longing to be signed by a music label and produce my music. Kosha Management has paved the way for me and l think my career has just started. It has been a long road for me and all l did was being patient and now it is a dream come true and for Alchemy, it is a step in the right direction. Working with Kosha Management, l believe l will be seen as one of those big artists and will be called to represent Zimbabwe across the globe. I would like to thank my manager, Donovan Takendesa, who has opened opportunities for me ever since he became my manager.

SN: What inspires your music?

TM: I was born and bred in the ghetto, so my music is all about life there and that is how l draft my lyrics. I also love travelling and this has given me more exposure to the world and that is why l dedicate my songs to all the audiences. I am also inspired by wrestlers Roman Reigns and Undertaker. l view them as people who are determined and whatever they want to do, they come out victorious, hence that is why l chose the name Alchemy, the Big Dog as l want to be feared and seen as the champion. The late Michael Jackson has a huge impact in my music, especially stagewise and that is why l sing and dance when l am on the stage. Locally, my great inspirations are Oliver Mutukudzi and Winky D.

SN: What are your achivements so far?

TM: I have won a number of awards at the Masvingo Music Awards. Ever since l started my solo career, l managed to get five awards — Best Male Artist, Best Album [Focus], Song of the Year [Dairai], Best Multi-cultural Afro-Pop and Best Stage Perfomer, an award that I have been winning for the past three years, as well as Best National Located Artist.

SN: How many albums have you released so far?

TM: I released one album last year and it’s titled Focus. This year l am working on another one titled Invasion.

SN: Any collaborations that you have done with well-known Zimbabwean artists?

TM: Yes, l did a track with Ex Q in 2015 titled What Am l To Do and in the same year, l did another track with Stunner titled Kana Ndinewe. l am working on a single track that is to be released soon with Ammara Brown.

SN: Any foreign perfomances?

TM: Yes, I have performed in Johannesburg, South Africa and I also shared the stage with Sinazi, a Nigerian singer and Thando in Nigeria. It was a great experience for me because it exposed me to the audience outside Zimbabwe, and they appreciated my music. Sharing the stage with someone is evidence that people believe in you and it is motivating. In Zimbabwe, l shared the stage with Ammara Brown at Masvingo Liquids Club and we are working on a duet.

SN: Do you feel your music is being appreciated?

TM: In my own opinion, l truly belive that my music is being appreaciated. l am getting airplay on our own Masvingo radio station Hevoi FM and ZiFM. I did a song titled Wezhira, which was a response to the diss that Masvingo was going through on social media, thus l sang the song to show the country that Masvingo was a nice place. The song is trending on social media and it received 300 views in the first 12 minutes of its release. l wish l could have more television and radio airplay.

SN: How do you view music as a whole?

TM: To me, music is the best career one can choose, only if you make the best out it. I am sure one can say music is a well- paying job and one can build a future, though some people view it as something done by the poor out of desperation. Music is only challenging when it comes to shows because no artist would want to disappoint their audience.

SN: There is a saying “champions are born and not made”. Do you agree with it?

TM: It is true for some that being a champion is within one’s blood. You are born with the talent, you grab it and make use of it. I am using mine and I am proud of myself. I was destined to be a musician and l will not shatter my dreams. Some people become successful even if they were not born with the talent.

SN: Moving back to music. Do you have any songs that you are working on?

TM: Yes, I am working on a trap hip-hop song titled Tinoda Zvifaye and I am doing my second album titled Invasion. I also have a single that I am doing with Ammara Brown. I have three other songs that l recorded under my new record label and I will release them soon.

SN: Any changes you feel should be made in the music industry in Masvingo?

TM: I think Masvingo has the potential to groom more artists rather than have our artists move to Harare because that is where they feel appreciated. Masvingo promoters should take artists seriously and help them. For me, l would not say that l have got it all because l was signed by Kosha Management because l need more sponsors to help me. Masvingo artists should be recognised nationally.

SN: Besides music, what else do you do?

TM: I chose music as my full- time career. l do music and I will die a musician and that is why to me, being signed by Kosha Management is a breakthrough in my career. I was born to be an entertainer and that is what l have dedicated my life and time to.

SN: Which genre does your music fall under and why?

TM: Cultural Afro-pop. I chose Afro-pop because l wanted to include everyone and cater for different age groups in my music. I am not aligned to any music genre and that makes me unique.

SN: Is it not difficult singing different music genres?

TM: It is not difficult. Music is my God-given talent.

SN: What message do you have for upcoming artists?

TM: To the upcoming artists, l would like to say never give up, keep hammering; the road is tough but one day, you will make it. You should never underestimate the power you posses, no matter what. Patience pays.