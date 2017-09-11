Prophet Bondera hosts crusade for the elderly

By Staff Reporter

Grace Harvest Ministries International (GHMI) will on Saturday host a unique crusade for the aged, dubbed the Golden Age Conference at the church premises near Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku.

The day-long crusade, according to GHMI founder Prophet Tawanda Bondera (pictured left), is more of an interface, at the same time bringing the old close to God.

“Old age is a blessing from the Lord. We should never be afraid of ageing,” said Prophet Bondera.

“Christians have a responsibility to show kindness, respect and to take care of the elderly. Yes, we are to respect all people, but there is a certain type of respect that we give to the elderly, unlike our own age group.

“The reason why we convene such a gathering is to show our great respect for the elderly. When living by the Word of God, old age brings wisdom that is able to help and guide others in need.

“Psalm 71:9 says, ‘And now in my old [age], don’t set me aside. Don’t forsake me now when my strength is failing.”

Prophet Bondera said most of the aged were living out their last days outside Christ.

“Many have lost their zeal for Christ and choose to live out their days in front of television sets. We are inviting all the aged to this important day where we will help them to receive Christ. Christ became perfection on your behalf and died for your iniquities. Life will never stop being all about Christ,” he said.

The man of God said the church service, which will be interactive will give the younger generation an opportunity to tap wisdom from the aged.

“I quote Job 12:12, which says, ‘Wisdom belongs to the aged, and understanding to the old, hence our decision as a church to bring the aged together through this important gathering’,” he said.

Meanwhile, the church will on September 23 hold a miracle service dubbed the Chimanimani Miracle Explo at Hotsprings Nemaramba (Pamusharu) in Manicaland Province.

Prophet Bondera said this was one of the church’s healing and deliverance services held outside Harare.

“I will be ushering healing, deliverance and prophecy to people through the power of God,” he said.

He said the Chimanimani assembly was one of the many assemblies he opened “as part of the vision of my ministry to depopulate hell and overpopulate heaven for kingdom’s sake.”