Bantu Rovers dismantle Tsholotsho

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

BANTU Rovers put on an inspired perfomance as they comfortably accounted for the scalp of Tsholotsho in a Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round tie played at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

The victory means Bantu Rovers face How Mine in the first round of the much-coveted tournament.

Bantu Rovers showed early scoring intentions, with the skillful forward Nigel Pipias hitting the upright in the second minute.

Their pressure paid dividends in the 15th minute when an in-form Papias dribbled past two Tsholotsho defenders before comfortably unleashing a thunderbolt a few yards out of the box to beat goalkeeper Mariyon Chang.

Methembe Ndlovu’s charges hit the nets for the second time at the stroke of half time when pacey winger Kudzaishe Dzingwe’s curling cross found a high-riding Remington Masuku, whose header easily went past goalie Chang.

Marlon Mushonga revived his team’s hopes with a goal in the 70th minute, when he connected a Nixon Gama cross into the top right corner, with Bantu Rovers goalkeeper Notice Dube slow to react.

However, Papias completed his brace one minute before the last whistle when a quick interchange of passes between McCarthy Dube and Pride Zivengwa resulted in the latter finding Papias, who then dribbled past three Tsholotsho defenders before sending goal minder Chang the opposite direction.

Ndlovu, who was rather reserved in his comments, said his youthful team was still work in progress and hopes they will continue with their fine form.

“We just wanted to do our best because it’s a young squad which I am still building. In these cup competitions you can’t determine the winner before the last whistle,” he said.

“In this game our opponents controlled much of the possession and chances as well and they played too much in our own half but out of luck we won.

“Certainly, this will be a morale booster for us as we want to defend ourselves in the league. If it was a dream, I would not want to wake up. It’s a better feeling to be proceeding to the next round, especially with some of our players such as Papias displaying good skills in these cup games.”

Losing Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo, could not hide his disappointment after his charges failed to prevail over a side that he believes lacked experience.

“I am very worried and bothered bearing that we had a lot of chances, which we failed to convert when we play against a side with many rookies. Their goals were too soft and we could have done better in a game we virtually dominated,” he said.

Teams:

Tsholotsho FC: C Mariyon, M Phiri, B Madanhire, A Chaka, T Tavengwa, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovhu (T Chimenya, 68’), A Ncube, L Nyathi, N Mpala( C Nkomo, 57’).

Bantu Rovers: N Dube, K Dzingwe, N Garayi, S Nyahwa, S Sakala (L Ndlela, 46’), P Zivengwa, M Chitambwe, T Kumbuyani, M Dube ( M Ncube, 75’), R Masuku (G Bharibhari, 64’), N Papias