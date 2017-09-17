Harare derby explodes

WITH the big Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba Epoupa out of the final installment of the Harare derby this season, title aspirants Dynamos will be looking for another hero when they clash with rivals CAPS United in another potentially explosive encounter at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The league’s top scorer, Epoupa, whose brace ensured that the blue half of the city was happy a fortnight ago in the reverse fixture, is suspended after he received a red card for head-butting Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa last week.

Apart from Epoupa, defensive linkman Tichaona Chipunza and defender Lincoln Zvasiya are also suspended for yellow card accumulation, and Dynamos are likely to field a weaker side.

Without Epoupa et al, Dynamos immediately become underdogs and Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa apparently attempted to offer a helping hand by ignorantly revoking the card, but his attempts failed.

Judging by what is happening in the Dynamos camp, Makepekepe will begin the match as firm favourites as red-hot striker Dominic Chungwa, whose solitary strike decided the corresponding fixture last year, is eligible for the big match.

Chungwa is in the running for the golden boot award, just a goal behind Epoupa who has netted 12 times this season.

The Green Machine will miss the services of goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda and defender Valentine Musarurwa through sickness and suspension respectively.

However, CAPS United have their own familiar demons to fight ahead of the big match.

Just as they staged a mini-strike ahead of the first Harare derby two weeks ago, the players have yet again taken advantage of the high stakes game to demand their dues.

Standardsport understands that the Green Machine players are owed the July and August salaries and have vowed not to play if they are not paid.

CAPS United are understood to have received a payment of $30 000 from Abbas Amidu’s sale to Egyptian side Entag El-Harby on Thursday and the players are pushing for a slice of the cake.

Efforts to get a comment from the club’s chief executive Cuthbert Chitima were fruitless as his mobile phone was unreachable yesterday.

Assistant coach, Fungai Kwashi, who preferred to talk only about the game, said the team was relishing the big match.

“We can’t really wait for the match, we just want to showcase our skills and prove that we are one of the best teams in Africa. We love these types of challenges, they motivate us,” he said.

“We gave everything the last time and on Sunday [today], we want to give even more to make sure that we get the results for the football club and our fans. Dynamos are well-organised and they have been doing well and we respect them. But we take pride in that we are the champions and we faced tough encounters this year in the Champions League.”

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was not comfortable talking about Epoupa when this publication spoke to him yesterday.

“Can we please leave the Epoupa matter alone?” he pleaded.

While Mutasa downplayed Epoupa’s absence, he acknowledge that they would miss the services of defender Zvasiya and midfielder Chipunza who are suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

“But no doubt, Zvasiya and Chipunza have had a fantastic season so far and they are part of the reason why we are where we are in the league. It’s a huge blow not to have them, but I hope the other players have been learning from them and will do as well,” Mutasa said.

Mutasa is likely to rush back Marshal Machazane from injury and partner him with Godfrey Mukambi, while Obey Mwerahari, who is also recovering from injury, could replace Chipunza.