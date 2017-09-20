Chiyangwa’s Dynamos links exposed . . .

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa is a Dynamos supporter and used to privately give the players financial incentives to boost their morale ahead of big matches, former DeMbare skipper Memory Mucherahowa revealed in his autobiography, Soul of Seven Million Dreams.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

In the book, which was written by England-based former Standardsport journalist Albert Marufu, the outspoken Mucherahowa, who is also based in London, said he did not know Chiyangwa personally back then but only knew him as a Dynamos fan.

“I did not know Chiyangwa on personal terms, but just as a Dynamos FC supporter. I asked him to give the boys something to motivate them ahead of the match.

“He asked me to come to his car, opened the boot and took out Z$20 000 to give to the boys. ‘Go and win boys. If you win I will give you more,’ he says.

“Years later, Chiyangwa, the philanthropist and businessman would be at the helm of Zifa, the football mother body in Zimbabwe, and I was not surprised after having known that he was passionate about the local game from way back in the day when I was still in the nation of Zimbabwe.”

Mucherahowa said Chiyangwa was one of several local businessmen who used to make financial contributions to the club and he would always share it equally with the rest of the players.

He revealed that one of Chiyangwa’s financial donations came ahead of Dynamos’ 2000 Madison Trophy final against the now defunct Amazulu, which the Glamour Boys went on to win 1-0 to lift the trophy.

“Had I been a selfish person, I think I would be one of the richest people in Zimbabwe,” he says. “I received money from a number of businessmen such as Higson Hamandawana, Philip Chiyangwa, Victor Nyaumwe, Victor Mandaza and Philip Mugadza.

“I would take the money to the players and we would share equally. In 2000, ahead of the Madison Trophy final against the now defunct Amazulu, Philip Chiyangwa gave me money to give to the boys to motivate them and it was shared equally.”

The revelations by Mucherahowa come after Chiyangwa, who is now the Zifa president and also chairman of the association’s Referees Committee, was being accused of being biased in favour of Dynamos.

Last Monday Chiyangwa raised eyebrows after announcing that Zifa had rescinded Dynamos’ Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa’s straight red card without following due process.

Mucherahowa, just like all football fans, castigated the football mother body for rescinding the red card, which he said was against the spirit of fair play.

“Whoever made the decision to revoke the red card is not helping Dynamos, but killing the spirit of fair play in football and that of the young Dynamos players who are trying very hard to win the league fairly. #wewanttowinfair,” posted Mucherahowa on Facebook.

Epoupa was sent off for headbutting Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa in a tension-filled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Rufaro Stadium last Sunday.

Dynamos in violation of PSL rules and regulations purport to have written a letter to Chiyangwa protesting the decision, when they should have made their complaint to the PSL as should be the norm.

However, Chiyangwa has remained adamant that Zifa’s decision stands and even went further suggesting that the two teams should meet in a replay.

The PSL has since distanced itself from the whole farce and confirmed that procedure had not been followed in the way Dynamos lodged their complaint with Zifa.

Other top-flight clubs have also been angered by the decision to rescind the red card despite Ntouba having been caught on camera as well as by the second assistant referee head-butting Muduhwa.

Chiyangwa has in the past exposed his affection for Dynamos and last year bizarrely called on the team’s leadership to fire its former coach Portuguese Paulo Jorge Silva after a string of poor results.