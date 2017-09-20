Ronaldo’s incredible record-breaking feats continue

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be ridiculous.You can call it absurd if you like — or ludicrous, or bonkers, or extraordinary.

Whatever adjective you choose to use, there is no denying that when it comes to the Champions League, the Real Madrid superstar is a relentless goal-scoring machine.

You probably already knew he was the top goal-scorer in the competition’s history.

However, Ronaldo is not the sort of human being happy to simply have one hugely prestigious record. And sure enough, after he scored another two Champions League goals in Real’s 3-0 win against APOEL, CR7™ has now reached a whole load of new landmarks.

He has…

Now gone past Lionel Messi as the scorer of most Champions League penalties (Ronaldo – 12, Messi – 11).

Now gone past Lionel Messi as the scorer of most Champions League goals at home (Ronaldo 55, Messi 54).

Now scored 12 goals for Real Madrid from his last 16 shots on target (all comps).

Now scored in Real Madrid’s first Champions League match in each of the last six seasons (in each of those he has scored the first goal of Real’s campaign).

He now has 107 goals — more than 116 of the teams who have played in the Champions League.

— Mirror