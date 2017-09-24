10 finalists to compete for $3k in Dreamstar

Zimbabwe’s fastest growing talent search show Dreamstar’s season four could have a magician, speed painter, musician or dancer as the ultimate winner — but definitely not a beatboxer.

BY Kennedy Nyavaya

Unlike the past two editions where beatboxers won gold, none made the top 10 list of those who will battle out for the top price at this year’s grand finale set for the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on October 7.

“The build-up to this year’s finals has been overwhelming and we are impressed that the competition continues to grow and attract great talents,” event spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen told The Standard Style.

Sponsored by the Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe (CFZ) and Chinese embassy, the annual show has helped hundreds of gifted youngsters in the country by giving them exposure and in other cases education opportunities in Asia.

The organisers this year cast their nets wider into tertiary education institutions such as Chinhoyi University of Technology, University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University and the impact was evident as half the finalists are from universities.

“This year we tried to extend our reach and prove that all talent is welcome to the competition and the result is evidenced by the diverse talent in the finals,” Kitchen added.

The ultimate prize winners will go home $3 000 richer while first and second runners up will pocket $1 500 and $750 respectively.

Dreamstar is open to people aged between 12 and 40 years.

Kitchen said while the economic challenges facing the country remained a threat, the desire to nurture talent was their biggest motivation.

“It is gratifying, it makes you feel like you are impacting someone’s life and that is why we wake up in the morning, just to try and make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

“We are changing lives and I think that is what it is all about, giving people a chance to become better than they thought they could ever be.”

Apart from the prize money and scholarships, this year’s finalists are China-bound as they will join those from last year for a tour in November.