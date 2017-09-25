Chiyangwa deserves the credit but…

It is rare for anyone to heap praises on Zifa and its president, Philip Chiyangwa, but credit should go to the national football federation for organising what has been a well organised Cosafa Cup Women’s Championship.

BY MICHAEL KARIATI

It was a football extravaganza that did not have the usual problems of accommodation, food and transport. If the Mighty Warriors lift the trophy today, it is because they were the best team of the competition as there were no distractions for the visiting teams to complain about.

More importantly was the decision by Chiyangwa not to put money first, but to give football followers the chance to watch the whole tournament for free.

That was the turning point in the tournament’s success as the public came in their numbers to give support not only to their Mighty Warriors, but also to the other teams that gathered for the regional football extravaganza.

Chiyangwa is well aware that it is making the fans happy that will determine his tenure as Zifa president. Already, he has one Afcon appearance and one Cosafa Castle Cup success with the Warriors and another Cosafa Cup with the Mighty Warriors would see him win more admirers.

The performance on the field of play was of high standard, the attendance good, and the Mighty Warriors should put the icing on the cake by winning their second consecutive Cosafa Cup by beating South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, the team that accompanied them to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

They will have the advantage of playing in a stadium they know better, and will obviously have a huge contingent of football fans to render them support all the way.

As the nation reflects on what has been a successfully staged Cosafa Cup, those at Zifa should not get carried away.

Chiyangwa should avoid raising spirits and then fail to maintain the momentum. The Cosafa Cup should just be the starting point of better things to come.

The onus is now on the national football controlling body to go one better. Zimbabwe is a football- loving nation and Zifa should find other means of entertaining the fans on the field of play instead of out of it, as was the case in the past.

The football authorities should look for avenues to bring back the Zifa Cup which not only brought entertainment but laughter as social clubs mixed with the best Zimbabwean football had to offer.

It was good to see teams like Venice Mine, Hipaper, Falhorn FC, Highdon Raylton, Mabvuku Select, and many others, mingling with the best in Zimbabwe like Arcadia United, CAPS United, Dynamos, Highlanders, Rio Tinto and Zimbabwe Saints in what was a showcase of what Zimbabwean football had to offer – from the boozers to the Premier League.

Who can forget those 14-1, 11-0, 7-2 scorelines, and players like the late great Shacky Tauro and Moses Chunga scoring as many as five goals in one game, or half of the team scoring a goal each?

It was a tournament that also gave rise to some of the stars of Zimbabwean football like Raymond Undi who started off playing social football and ended up at CAPS United and ultimately among the 11 finalists for the Castle Soccer Star of the Year.

It was a competition that also revealed that even in the social leagues, there is top class football after the likes of boozers side Raylton Boozers and Falhorn reached the quarter-finals of the competition when top clubs like CAPS United and Dynamos fell by the wayside.

So, bring back the Zifa Cup.

For your views, comments and suggestions, email: mkariati@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 077 3 266 779.