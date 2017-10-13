Has Ndoro finally settled down?

WARRIORS striker Tendai Ndoro has popped in with an avalaanche of important goals in his football career.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

But this Fifa international break has been even more special for the former Orlando Pirates marksman who recently moved to Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, after he went down on one knee and popped up the big proposal.

Ndoro, who has in the past made headlines locally and in South Africa for dating a number of women, jetted into South Africa and surprised his girlfriend Patience Ndlovu with a marriage proposal.

Al Faisaly‘s $600 000 man proposed to his girlfriend on Monday, before taking to Facebook, quoting a Bible scripture which reads: “Wherefore they are no more twain, but on flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.” (Matthew 19 :6 – King James Version).

The news should have been received with joy by Ndoro’s family, especially his mother Christina, who was quoted in this publication a few months ago advising the striker to settle down with a God-fearing woman who is not after his fortune.

Ndoro announced his engagement on his Facebook page and posted celebratory pictures and videos suggesting that he had scored.

“I have found the one whom my soul loves, therefore what God has joined together, let no man separate. With this ring, I give you my heart. I promise from this day forward you will never walk alone…my heart will be our shelter and my arms will be our home,” Ndoro said.

In the video, a clearly elated Ndoro, said: “I flew all the way from Saudi for this big step in my life…it was a surprise. No one knew I was coming…thanks to my family and friends for their support…thank you mama [mother] for the blessings. God is great.”

His mother Christina and a few other unidentified people could be seen in the video.

Ndoro continued with his post, saying: “I am ready for our future.”

It seems Ndoro has finally heeded the advice from his mother, who in an interview with The Sports Hub early this year warned his son about his escapades with different women.

“My only advice is about women. Women may stand in the way of a man’s success and rob him of focus. Other women are involved in juju, which will in turn destroy his career. I encourage him to marry a good and God-fearing woman, someone who loves him for what he is, not because of his fame and money,” she said.

After his proposal, Ndoro, who has a four-year-old daughter, Laiza, flew back to the Middle East on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe international player has recently been accused by his ex-wife Zinhle of failing to take care of their child.