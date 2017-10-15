Chapungu thrash Tsholotsho

Tsholotsho continued to find the going tough after suffering a three-nil drubbing at the hands of visiting Chapungu in an exciting Premier League game at Dulivhadzimo Stadium yesterday.

BY SPORTS CORRESPONDENT

Tsholotsho ……. (0) 0

Chapungu ………(1) 3

Chapungu striker Blessing Sahondo put on a sterling individual display, which was capped off with a memorable goal directly from the corner kick in the 47th minute after his other first half corner had been nodded home by Allen Tavarwisa opening the scoring just before the halftime break.

Substitute Patrick Kumba completed the rout for the visitors with a low shot from close range in the 90th minute after coming in for Tavarwisa in the 77th minute.

Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo was disappointed with his team’s defeat but refused to put the blame on his players.

“We arrived in the morning and we are the home team, what do you expect apart from this?” he said.

“I cannot blame the players; I cannot blame such good officiating. You may ask my management.

“We had to win this game to keep our hopes alive. We still have a chance but we have to win our remaining games.”

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni said his team played to instructions, though Tsholotsho had given them a tough time in the first half.

“They were difficult in the first half but we came back strongly and we are happy with the three points,” he said.