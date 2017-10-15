Macheso back at Tanza

The last time sungura maestro Alick Macheso performed in Chitungwiza was before a full house on his 48th birthday at Tanza Centre.

By Our Staff

Next Saturday, the revered sungura exponent returns to the same venue to bid farewell before he embarks on a United Kingdom tour.

To him, Chitungwiza is his roots, having cut his musical teeth in the town where a large chunk of his band members reside.

Macheso, who commands a huge following in Chitungwiza, will be supported by Afro-fusion sensation Progress Chipfumo, jazz crooner Jean Masters and Zimdancehall star Kinnah.

“We are delighted to be hosting Alick Macheso here at Tanza Centre once again after his sold-out birthday gig in June. Macheso is part of the Chitungwiza community, he is one of our own, which makes him a favourite with people here,” said Tanza Centre director Muza Chinhamora.

“We have roped in Progress Chipfumo, Kinnah and Jean Masters to give revellers a divergent taste of music. It’s an open-air show and there is no need to worry about those high October temperatures.”

While Macheso’s playlist comprises mostly of old school, the musician is likely to sample a few tracks from his forthcoming album. He is likely to bring fans down memory lane with tracks such as Madhawu, Charakupa, Sarah, Petunia, Amai VaRubhi, Mundikumbuke and Pakutema Minda, among others.

Macheso’s publicity Tich Makahamadze said as expected, the sungura maestro will be equal to the task.

“Macheso always delivers and when he is in Chitungwiza, he gives more. Fans should come and see the sungura king before he leaves for the UK. I promise fireworks, new songs and new guitar-strumming antics,” Makahamadze said.

Chipfumo, who is riding high with his latest album Progress Check, does not disappoint when it comes to shows of such a magnitude.

The dreadlocked singer is likely play songs such as Ndinovatenda Nei?, Ngwena and Usacheme from the archives, while songs from his latest 10-track album are likely to dominate the playlist.

Kinnah and Jean Masters have never disappointed when it comes to live performances.