How to deal with cancer (Part 2)

In one of our recent installments, we talked about managing cancer and this week we continue with more tips on how one can manage cancer following diagnosis. You can share this information with your friends and relatives.

Sadness and depression

Many people with cancer feel sad. They feel a sense of loss of their health, and the life they had before they learned they had the disease. Even when you’re done with treatment, you may still feel sad. This is a normal response to any serious illness.

It may take time to work through and accept all the changes that are taking place.

When you are sad, you may have very little energy, feel tired, or not want to eat.

For some, these feelings go away or lessen over time. But for others, these emotions can become stronger. The painful feelings do not get any better, and they get in the way of daily life. This may be a medical condition called depression.

For some, cancer treatment may have added to this problem by changing the way the brain works.

Getting help for depression

Depression can be treated. Below are common signs of depression. If you have any of the following signs for more than two weeks, talk to your doctor about treatment. Be aware that some of these symptoms could be due to physical problems, so it’s important to talk about them with your doctor.

Emotional signs:

lFeelings of sadness that don’t go away

lFeeling emotionally numb

lFeeling nervous or shaky

lHaving a sense of guilt or feeling unworthy

lFeeling helpless or hopeless, as if life has no meaning

lFeeling short-tempered, moody

lHaving a hard time concentrating, feeling scatterbrained

lCrying for long periods of time or many times each day

lFocusing on worries and problems

lNo interest in the hobbies and activities you used to enjoy

lFinding it hard to enjoy everyday things, such as food or being with family and friends

lThinking about hurting yourself

lThoughts about killing yourself

Body changes:

lUnintended weight gain or loss

lSleep problems, such as not being able to sleep, having nightmares, or sleeping too much

lRacing heart, dry mouth, increased perspiration, upset stomach, diarrhoea

lChanges in energy level

lFatigue that doesn’t go away

lHeadaches, other aches and pains

If your doctor thinks that you suffer from depression, he or she may give you medicine to help you feel less tense. Or, he or she may refer you to other experts. Don’t feel that you should have to control these feelings on your own. Getting the help you need is important for your life and your health.

Guilt

If you feel guilty, know that many people with cancer feel this way. You may blame yourself for upsetting the people you love, or worry that you’re a burden in some way.

Or, you may envy other people’s good health and be ashamed of this feeling. You might even blame yourself for lifestyle choices that you think could have led to your cancer.

These feelings are all very common. It may help you to share them with someone. Let your doctor know if you would like to talk with a counsellor or go to a support group.

Loneliness

People with cancer often feel lonely or distant from others. This may be for a number of reasons:

lFriends sometimes have a hard time dealing with cancer and may not visit or call you.

lYou may feel too sick to take part in the hobbies and activities you used to enjoy.

lSometimes, even when you’re with people you care about, you may feel that no one understands what you’re going through.

It’s also normal to feel alone after treatment. You may miss the support you got from your health care team. Many people have a sense that their safety net has been pulled away, and they get less attention.

It’s common to still feel cut off from certain friends or family members. Some of them may think that now that treatment is over, you will be back to normal soon, even though this may not be true. Others may want to help but don’t know how.

Look for emotional support in different ways. It could help you to talk to other people who have cancer or to join a support group. Or, you may feel better talking only to a close friend or family member, or counsellor, or a member of your faith or spiritual community. Do what feels right for you.

Gratitude

Some people see their cancer as a “wake-up call”. They realise the importance of enjoying the little things in life. They go to places they’ve never been. They finish projects they had started but put aside. They spend more time with friends and family. They mend broken relationships.

It may be hard at first, but you can find joy in your life if you have cancer. Pay attention to the things you do each day that make you smile. They can be as simple as drinking a good cup of coffee or talking to a friend.

You can also do things that are more special to you, like being in nature or praying in a place that has meaning for you. Or, it could be playing a sport you love or cooking a good meal. Whatever you choose, embrace the things that bring you joy when you can.

Ways to cope with your emotions:

Express your feelings

People have found that when they express strong feelings like anger or sadness, they’re more able to let go of them. Some sort out their feelings by talking to friends or family, other cancer survivors, a support group, or a counsellor.

But even if you prefer not to discuss your cancer with others, you can still sort out your feelings by thinking about them or writing them down.

Look for the positive

Sometimes this means looking for the good even in a bad time or trying to be hopeful instead of thinking the worst. Try to use your energy to focus on wellness and what you can do now to stay as healthy as possible.

Don’t blame yourself for your cancer

Some people believe that they got cancer because of something they did or did not do. Remember, cancer can happen to anyone.

Don’t try to be upbeat if you’re not

Many people say they want to have the freedom to give in to their feelings sometimes. As one woman said, “When it gets really bad, I just tell my family I’m having a bad cancer day and go upstairs and crawl into bed.”

You choose when to talk about your cancer

It can be hard for people to know how to talk to you about your cancer. Often loved ones mean well, but they don’t know what to say or how to act. You can make them feel more at ease by asking them what they think or how they feel.

Find ways to help yourself relax

Whatever activity helps you unwind, you should take some time to do it. Meditation, guided imagery, and relaxation exercises are just a few ways that have been shown to help others; these may help you relax when you feel worried.

Be as active as you can

Getting out of the house and doing something can help you focus on other things besides cancer and the worries it brings. Exercise or gentle yoga and stretching can help too.

Look for things you enjoy

You may like hobbies such as woodworking, photography, reading, or crafts. Or find creative outlets such as art, music, or dance.

Look at what you can control

Some people say that putting their lives in order helps. Being involved in your health care, keeping your appointments, and making changes in your lifestyle are among the things you can control. Even setting a daily schedule can give you a sense of control. And while no one can control every thought, some say that they try not to dwell on the fearful ones.

