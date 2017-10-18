Vabati VaJehova regains mojo

At one time their fortunes had taken a deep plunge, but celebrated gospel choral group Vabati VaJehova seem to have struck the right chord following the release of their new album titled Tivavarire Denga.

The eight-track album, which was released two weeks ago, has become a hit, with most songs currently rocking national radio stations and booming in public transport, shops, bars and high-density suburbs.

“The album is doing very well and is being played all over, from radio stations, homes to public places,” said one of the group’s leaders, Richard Magaya.

“We have received an overwhelming response from fans and of late we have seen an increase in the number of invitations to functions. Every weekend, we are fully booked and even during midweek sometimes.”

The album carries songs such as Korona, Tivavarire Denga, Ivai Nerudo, Inzwi RaTenzi, Mushandiri, Taungana, Ndiyoyi Nguva and Kristu Huyai.

“From Sunday [today], we will be working on a DVD album that will contain six songs from the new album and a song from our previous productions. We are also doing a new song specifically for the DVD,” Magaya said.

Vabati VaJehova broke onto the music scene in 1999 following the release of the album Mweya Mutsvene WaMwari. Since then, the group became a household name on the gospel music scene, earning accolades as one of the most sought-after choral groups.

Most of their shows were sold out and the group became a popular feature at birthday parties, weddings and other social gatherings.

However, the group suffered a huge blow following the death of key members Wiseman and Timothy Magaya. One of the founding members, Mamrod Magaya, also relocated to South Africa.

“It took us time to regroup and we had to consult with Mamrod to release the album. We have been away for a long time, but I want to assure fans that Vabati VaJehova is back and raring to go,” Magaya said.

Ndomudana and Mutumwa Anouya are some of the hits to have come out of the group, which is one of the pioneers of recorded apostolic choral music in Zimbabwe.

The group has released 16 albums since 1999.